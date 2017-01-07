 
Industry News





Introducing the World's First Space-Time Analytic from Success Singularity

SuccessSingularity, Inc. formed late last year and has launched Space-Time Analytic that equips companies for grow forever without the risk of breach.
 
 
TURLOCK, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This year promises to be another year full of Big Data! Companies of any size are producing daily Gigabytes of data in their SCM-/CRM- and ERP-Systems which are overwhelming to analyze. There are available various modern analytic tools and services, but their applications all require copious amounts of time.
Something new is out to solve this cost and time-consuming issue facing every company size, SpaceTimeS, the world's first Space-Time Analytic from SucessSingularity.

SpaceTimeS requires companies to provide only a few key performance indicators. In return, SpaceTimeS delivers its users the results of BIG Data analysis faster if changes in the customer system behavior occur. It provides red flag call-to-action signals much earlier if unexpected changes in your customer system behavior occur.

SpaceTimeS, the easy big data analytic of the next Generation, uncovers also business process improvement potentials in supply chain and manufacturing more efficiently while requiring fewer people and resources to design and implement business process improvements. Business process efficiency improvements of 15% are common.

  Success Singularity's Space-Time Analytic utilizes the evolutionary knowledge of a systems descriptive input, output or behavioral KPI's data time series. Separating the evolutionary knowledge out of the raw KPI data time series, into its own time series that determines the evolution of a system and its surroundings by the key figures. The Space-Time equation reveals and explains how stable/unstable the current system evolution is, the potential for growth, the risk of stagnation, the risk of decline, the causal influence of a KPI change to the overall behavior system, and the dependencies between input, output, and/or KPI's causal influence to the overall behavior of the system.

What types of businesses would most benefit from SpaceTimeS? Business to Business, Business to Consumer, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Execution, Finance Service/Brokerage, Social Media and the Medical Field, should utilize Space-Time Analytic. Learn more about SuccessSingularity, Inc and Space-Time Analytic with the new product SpaceTimeS, the by visiting their website: http://www.successsingularity.com/ they offer a variety of subscription plans, as well as a one-time trial version.

