Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Jed Carlson & Molly McKinley Named to Inman's 2017 Real Estate Influencers List

List honors professionals who shape, change and influence the industry
 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Inman (www.inman.com), the real estate industry's leading source of news and analysis, announced Jed Carlson and Molly McKinley of Adwerx as one of the real estate industry's most influential leaders for 2017.

The Inman Influencer List salutes a mix of industry professionals who shape, change and influence the industry. Like Jed and Molly, they bring a mix of credentials, viewpoints and backgrounds from all walks of the real estate business. Some are creative, intuitive and gifted. Some have power, reach and charisma. And some are controversial, rabble-rousers and disrupters.

All of the Inman Influencers, including Jed and Molly contribute to change in one way or another.

The list is both young and hardened, made up of connectors, power brokers, high earners, CEOs, hackers, troublemakers and startup founders. It's a list of entrepreneurs, big and small; the old-school and the new; controversial and quiet plodders.

"They are not cut from the same cloth, they do not speak the same language and they do not always necessarily share the same values. But they influence the industry by their work, through their followers and by expressing their opinions," said Inman publisher Brad Inman.

In selecting this year's Inman Influencers, Inman considered recommendations from readers, editorial staff and outside suggestions. Thousands of real estate professionals make a difference in the real estate industry every day, but Jed Carlson and Molly McKinley and others on this year's list are some we believe stood out.

View the complete Inman Influencer list here (http://www.inman.com/influencers-2017).

About Inman | Inman (http://www.inman.com/) is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, brokers, real estate executives and technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.

