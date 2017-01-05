 
South Shore Chamber of Commerce slates Winterfest 2017

Eclectic mix of local restaurants, wine merchants and craft brewers to be showcased. Food and beverage vendors invited to participate in popular event.
 
 
RANDOLPH, Mass. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all food and beverage purveyors on the South Shore!  The South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) announces plans for Winterfest 2017, the 10th anniversary of the premier sipping, sampling and socializing event in the region.

Recognized for its eclectic mix of the finest local food purveyors, wine merchants and craft brewers as one of the area's most popular events, this year's Winterfest will take place on Thursday, February 16th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Lombardo's, 6 Billings Street, Randolph.

Several special guests will make this year's Winterfest "the place to be" including Taniya Nayak, one of the nation's foremost interior designers, who became a household name as a design expert on HGTV and The Food Network.  Nayak is known for her restaurant design and re-design savvy.

Other celebrity guests are slated to appear at Winterfest 2017 and word is that the Phantom Gourmet will be making the rounds to check out this year's vendors.

There remain a few available spots for those interested in participating as a vendor.  For information on how to showcase your food and/or beverage wares and be a part of this popular event, please visit the South Shore Chamber website or contact Tammie Heinrichs at theinrichs@southshorechamber.org.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
