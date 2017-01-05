Country(s)
Brian Mehling, M.D., US orthopedic trauma surgeon, stem cell researcher, founder of Blue Horizon International to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Mehling, M.D., world-renowned stem cell researcher, board-certified orthopedic trauma surgeon, and founder of Blue Horizon International (BHI), will be attending the 47th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from January 17-20, 2017. This will be Dr. Mehling's fifth year attending the global conference.
The theme of this year's forum is Responsive and Responsible Leadership; over half of the program's 400 sessions will address strategies for fostering greater social inclusion and human development. One-third of the 3,000 participants come from outside Europe and North America, another one-third will represent stakeholder groups outside business and government. The Annual Meeting 2017 welcomes members from a wide range of other Forum communities, including the heads of all leading international organizations, leaders from civil society organizations including NGOs, labor organizations and faith-based organizations.
Dr. Mehling will be available onsite to share insights on the current and upcoming breakthroughs in regard to cellular and regenerative medicine and stem cell research as it relates to the technology revolution. "The 'miracle drug' we are all searching for may not be a drug at all. It may be our own cells. Stem cells have the potential to treat better than any pill or drug, because it directly gives the body exactly what is missing - healthy cells," said Dr. Mehling. "Regenerative medicine is not the future, it is the present."
"The world around us is changing at unprecedented speed. At this tipping point, our traditional concepts of society, meaningful employment and the nation state are challenged, and many understandably feel insecure or even threatened. A new model of responsive and responsible leadership is needed to allow us to address the challenges the world faces, from security to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with long-term, action-oriented thinking and solidarity on a national and global level," said Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum.
In addition to being the most comprehensive meeting of ministerial delegations in the world, with over 70 countries including all G20 countries participating, this year's Meeting will include the participation of the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, along with heads of key international organizations. Forum activities throughout the year promote projects and initiatives that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Annual Meeting 2017 will be opened by President Xi Jinping of China, who will be accompanied by the largest delegation of Chinese officials since the country first participated in the Annual Meeting in 1979.
Onsite interviews with Dr. Mehling at WEF will be available upon request and handled on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about WEF, please visit: www.weforum.org.
About Blue Horizon International
Blue Horizon International is a healthcare consulting company with a unique mission that combines treatment, research and philanthropic efforts. Across the globe quality care and services for medical treatments are provided along with resources needed to assist children and adults who are medically underserved. For more information please visit Blue Horizon International at www.bluehorizoninternational.com.
