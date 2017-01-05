CENTURY 21 Commonwealth to hold series of home buyers' workshops

Complimentary sessions to be held in Arlington, Medford and Woburn MA.

-- CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, a leading resource for home buyers and sellers throughout Eastern Massachusetts will conduct a series of workshops for home buyers in January, February and March.Attendees may choose one of nine dates in three locations:• Woburn sessions held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on January 17, February 28or March 21at The Local in the Whole Foods Plaza, 350 Cambridge Road• Arlington sessions held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on January 18, February 15or March 22at Common Ground, 319 Broadway• Medford sessions held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on January 25, March 1or March 29at Bertucci's, 4054 Mystic Valley ParkwayThe two-hour sessions will provide information about the home buying process, with input from local Realtors®, Mortgage Consultants, Home Inspectors and Attorneys. The complimentary events offer a comprehensive overview for first time home buyers or those who need a refresher course in the process. Refreshments will be served.For additional information or to reserve space at one of the workshops, please contact homebuyerinfo@commonmoves.com.Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, agents and staff. In 2015 alone, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.3 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 450 agents, and 21 locations in addition to a Regional Support Center at 10 Michigan Drive, Natick, MA. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's Winchester office is located at. For more information, please call 781-862-0202.