 
News By Tag
* Toll Brothers Colorado
* Kechter Farm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Collins
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Toll Brothers raises money for men's health issues

Toll Brothers' Colorado Division organized a local campaign to raise awareness and money for men's health issues.
 
 
Kyle George, Kechter Farm sales manager
Kyle George, Kechter Farm sales manager
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Toll Brothers Colorado
Kechter Farm

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Collins - Colorado - US

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The reason for so many mustaches on Toll Brothers' staff members during November was to increase awareness for men's health issues. Toll Brothers' Senior Project Manager Matt Foran has several family members who have had cancer and beat the disease.  He also lost a brother at an early age to cancer.   That makes this cause very personal, and it is one of the many reasons that he helps to organize the Movember campaign for Toll Brothers' Colorado Division.

The Movember Foundation has the goal of focusing on men's health issues such as prostate and testicular cancers.  The money received from donations is used for research, awareness and screenings for those who may not be able to afford medical costs.

"Bringing awareness to these issues is half the battle," explains Foran. "We at Toll Brothers are very fortunate to work for a philanthropic company that supports several good causes throughout the year, and Movember is just one of them. We beat our goal of raising $5,000 dollars for a final total of $6,195. That officially put us first in our region and second in the company out of 21 teams. I am extremely proud to work with good people who support this cause."

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

Contact
Laurie W Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Source:Toll Brothers Colorado
Email:***@prexperts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Anderson & Associates Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share