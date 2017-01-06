News By Tag
David Williams Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office, exclaims, "The real estate industry is very technology driven now and with Mr. Williams extensive background in IT he will be beneficial to our team and to his clients."
"The flexibility and business independence is what appealed to me to join RE/MAX DFW Associates,"
Originally from Warren, Ohio, Mr. Williams moved to Flower Mound 10 years ago with his wife and is bilingual in English and German. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Financial Management Services from Kennesaw State University. In his spare time, you can find Mr. Williams writing music and traveling.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
David Williams can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.689.1145 or via email at david.williams@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
