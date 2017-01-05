Country(s)
Premier Entertainment Services, LLC Honored For Excellence With 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®
The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.
The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Premier Entertainment Services, LLC. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.
"The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Premier Entertainment Services, LLC, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."
As a Couples' Choice Awards® winner, Premier Entertainment Services, LLC is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.
Premier Entertainment Services, LLC is thrilled to be one of the top DJs in St Louis on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.
Recent Review:
About Premier Entertainment Services, LLC
At Premier Entertainment St Louis DJs, our focus is on customer service as well as having the most talented, entertaining, and professional DJs in town. We have disc jockeys for any type of event, including:
wedding receptions corporate events school dances birthday parties class reunions
Premier Entertainment Services, LLC
Christopher Abell
10805 Sunset Office Dr #300
St Louis MO 63123
314-266-2666
www.StLouisDJ.com
DJ Photography Photo Booth Videography Lighting.
Contact
Christopher Abell
***@stlouisdj.com
