Memorial Hospital of Gardena Celebrates the First New Year's Baby
A happy New Year it was to proud parent Jameliah Jacobs, who had her first baby at Memorial Hospital of Gardena. Yara Amarie Smith was the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2017, coming to us on January 1st at 3:59 a.m. As a gift to the proud parent, the team at MHG presented her with a gift basket. Containing items like a baby blanket, bibs, toys and various products, the basket is sure to help her get started off.
Memorial Hospital of Gardena's Family Birth Center provides care and services; from the moment the patient thinks they may be pregnant through delivery and early childhood care. Our team of healthcare professionals are committed to helping all families from the beginning to the end of pregnancy. A wide range of classes are offered, as well as free pregnancy testing and physician referral services, to help patients be prepared for the big moment. To increase family comfort in the maternity ward, private rooms, the ability to have the child in room with dedicated nursing staff, and flexible visiting hours are offered on New Year's Day, or any other day of the year! For information on the family birth center, contact the hospital at 310-532-4200.
About Avanti Hospitals
The Avanti Hospitals, LLC system consists of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, and Community Hospital of Huntington Park. All four acute care hospitals are located near Los Angeles, California. Avanti's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services to their community with consistency and compassion, which they achieve by focusing on hospitals in underserved areas that will benefit from this strategy. For more information, visit avantihospitals.com.
Avanti Hospitals
Amie Boersma
***@avantihospitals.com
