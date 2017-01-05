News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Luxury Spec Homes Offered By New West Palm Developer
Aquantis Group Introduces Collection of Waterfront Estates Offering Affordable Options to Price Prohibitive Palm Beach!
Aquantis Group was founded by Steve Bendat, a successful technology entrepreneur and experienced real estate developer whose projects span New York, Israel, and Europe. The company is designing and constructing luxury waterfront estates with breathtaking views of the Intracoastal and Palm Beach Island. Each home features finishes, technology, and amenities that are unrivaled in the area. "Aquantis is introducing a premium level of luxury that has never been seen before in West Palm Beach real estate," says Mr. Bendat.
Aquantis has acquired multiple waterfront properties in the highly desirable West Palm Beach neighborhoods of Prospect Park, El Cid and So-So, on South Flagler Drive and Washington Road, respectively. Leslie Holvey, VP of Sales & Marketing and listing agent for BRP REALTY, says that Aquantis is focusing on these areas because "today's buyers want convenience. They want to live close to where they work and play. These neighborhoods are located near the downtown business district and are at the heart of all the action - the best dining, world class shopping, and superior private schools. Bankers Row, Worth Avenue, and the white sand beaches of Palm Beach Island are just a mere bike ride away."
Aquantis' core premise is that luxury homes are needed to accommodate the influx of new residents moving their businesses and homesteads to tax-friendly Florida, specifically West Palm Beach. "With so many financial service companies and hedge funds relocating to the area, the demand for new luxury waterfront homes is at an all time high with virtually no letup in sight because of inventory constraints,"
Holvey, adds, "a few years ago these prices would have seemed aggressive, but in today's market this is no longer the case. With units at the Bristol Condominium averaging $10 million, or between $1,350 and $2,600 per square foot, Aquantis' estates are priced in line with the market. " In 2016, two units sold for more than $14,000,000 apiece at the Bristol Condominium, a record for the the West Palm Beach ultra luxury condominium market. "We are confident that there exist buyers who would prefer a single family luxury home on an estate-sized lot with a private boat dock, cabana, infinity edged pool, and panoramic water views of the Intracoastal over a similarly priced condominium having only half the space," continues Ms. Holvey.
Aquantis Group is building state-of-the-
2914 Washington Road is the first home in the Aquantis Group collection to be placed on the market for sale for $13,500,000. The direct waterfront property is a ½ mile south of the Royal Poinciana Bridge located right between the historic districts of El Cid and Prospect Park . The traditional exterior of the two story home was designed to complement the neighborhood by Michael Perry of MP Designs. Palm Beach Architect, David Lawrence is overseeing all of the details of the transitional-
Media Contact
Leslie M. Holvey
leslie@aquantisgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse