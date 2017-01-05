Luxury Spec Homes Offered By New West Palm Developer

Aquantis Group Introduces Collection of Waterfront Estates Offering Affordable Options to Price Prohibitive Palm Beach!

-- West Palm developer, AquantIs Group, has a collection of luxury and environmentally conscious estates situated on the intracoastal waters near downtown West Palm Beach. Each estate features state-of-the-art technology, including full home automation, advanced LED-lighting systems, integrated security, solar energy, and more.Aquantis Group was founded by Steve Bendat, a successful technology entrepreneur and experienced real estate developer whose projects span New York, Israel, and Europe. The company is designing and constructing luxury waterfront estates with breathtaking views of the Intracoastal and Palm Beach Island. Each home features finishes, technology, and amenities that are unrivaled in the area. "Aquantis is introducing a premium level of luxury that has never been seen before in West Palm Beach real estate," says Mr. Bendat.Aquantis has acquired multiple waterfront properties in the highly desirable West Palm Beach neighborhoods of Prospect Park, El Cid and So-So, on South Flagler Drive and Washington Road, respectively. Leslie Holvey, VP of Sales & Marketing and listing agent for BRP REALTY, says that Aquantis is focusing on these areas because "today's buyers want convenience. They want to live close to where they work and play. These neighborhoods are located near the downtown business district and are at the heart of all the action - the best dining, world class shopping, and superior private schools. Bankers Row, Worth Avenue, and the white sand beaches of Palm Beach Island are just a mere bike ride away."Aquantis' core premise is that luxury homes are needed to accommodate the influx of new residents moving their businesses and homesteads to tax-friendly Florida, specifically West Palm Beach. "With so many financial service companies and hedge funds relocating to the area, the demand for new luxury waterfront homes is at an all time high with virtually no letup in sight because of inventory constraints,"says Mr. Bendat. Aquantis estates will offer its properties between $10,000,000 and $15,000,000, a fraction of the price of similar properties within five miles of Banker's Row on Palm Beach Island.Holvey, adds, "a few years ago these prices would have seemed aggressive, but in today's market this is no longer the case. With units at the Bristol Condominium averaging $10 million, or between $1,350 and $2,600 per square foot, Aquantis' estates are priced in line with the market. " In 2016, two units sold for more than $14,000,000 apiece at the Bristol Condominium, a record for the the West Palm Beach ultra luxury condominium market. "We are confident that there exist buyers who would prefer a single family luxury home on an estate-sized lot with a private boat dock, cabana, infinity edged pool, and panoramic water views of the Intracoastal over a similarly priced condominium having only half the space," continues Ms. Holvey.Aquantis Group is building state-of-the-art Intracoastal homes that are comparable to the newly constructed waterfront estates selling between $30 and $40 million on Palm Beach Island. The company is committed to developing more "budget-friendly"luxury options for newly constructed waterfront homes close to everything that makes West Palm Beach one of the most desirable cities in south Florida. Prior to this, buyers looking to purchase a new residence on the Intracoastal for under $15 million only had two choices - drive the twenty-plus minutes to Manalapan or purchase a condominium at The Bristol.2914 Washington Road is the first home in the Aquantis Group collection to be placed on the market for sale for $13,500,000. The direct waterfront property is a ½ mile south of the Royal Poinciana Bridge located right between the historic districts of El Cid and Prospect Park . The traditional exterior of the two story home was designed to complement the neighborhood by Michael Perry of MP Designs. Palm Beach Architect, David Lawrence is overseeing all of the details of the transitional-contemporary interior. Landscape Architect John Lang, President of Lang Design Group has created all of the properties outside amenities including the dramatic 50 foot infinity edge pool and spa. The highest quality materials were used in this 6 bedroom, 9.5 bath, 9634 square foot home scheduled to be completed in 2017. The two story living room, library (which can be converted to a 7th bedroom), family room, gourmet kitchen, master suite, and guest suites all enjoy expansive wide water views of the intracoastal waterway, Palm Beach Island and Mar-A-Lago. Other details include 7 fireplaces, wine vault, Kolbe doors & windows, elevator and the latest automation technologies available in today's smart houses. The gated estate has over 90 feet of direct water frontage with private boat dock, cabana, summer kitchen, infinity edge pool-spa, and guest house.