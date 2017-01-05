From One Family to the Next: Kohler Expos Changes Ownership

Longtime Employee Purchases Successful Consumer Exhibition Company

-- Kohler Expos begins 2017 with new ownership as founder and CEO Denise Kohler-Kolesar sells the successful exhibition company to longtime employee Pam Glass.Known for its signature Women's Expos in Grand Rapids and Lansing, Kohler Expos annually produces six quality consumer shows focused on women and families that draw tens of thousands of attendees. Glass, who joined the Kohler team the year after the company was founded, steps into the role as president and CEO.Glass is joined by her family, who have taken key roles in the day-to-day operations of Kohler Expos. Her husband, Randy, brings more than 30 years of sales and customer service expertise to his new role as sales and marketing director for Kohler Expos. He will be responsible for all booth sales, relationship management with exhibitors and day-of show operations.They are joined by their daughter, Kaylee, as operations director and show manager. Prior to joining Kohler Expos, she worked as catering and event manager for Baker Lofts, which is part of the Gilmore Collection. She worked with her mother since she was 12 during show season for Kohler Expos and has successfully produced several events in the West Michigan area.Terms of the sale, which was completed in the fall of 2016, were not disclosed."When the opportunity to step into an ownership role first came up, we looked at this as a family and decided to jump in all together," Glass said. "I have loved doing the shows from the first moment I joined Denise. They allowed me to be creative yet use my organizational skills, and I truly can't see myself doing anything else."This process has evolved gradually over the last two years. I so appreciate the trust Denise has placed in me to serve as the next leader of Kohler Expos. She has been a great friend and mentor to me during our nearly two decades of working together."We share similar values and both place a premium on integrity, which is so important when you are selling a business with your family's name on it. My family and I will honor that as we look forward to an exciting second chapter with Kohler Expos."Glass expects a smooth transition as her team, which includes several part-time and seasonal workers as well, moves into show season.Kohler-Kolesar launched Kohler Expos in 1998 with a single show – the West Michigan Women's Expo. She brought more than 10 years of show experience to her new company, which enjoyed a success with that first woman-focused show.Two years later, she replicated that magic in Lansing with the launch of the Mid-Michigan Women's Expo. Along the way, Kohler-Kolesar and her team began producing stand-alone bridal shows, including the popular January show at the DeVos Place. In 2015, Kohler Expos produced the first Kids & Family Expo in Grand Rapids, which was also an immediate success.Kohler-Kolesar also involved her whole family in show operations. Her husband, Brian, served as sales and marketing director for 17 years while her three sons also grew up helping out during show season."I am very proud of the growth we have achieved over the last two decades," Kohler-Kolesar said. "People know that when they come to a Kohler event, it will be well thought out and well run. Pam's 18 years of experience will enable her to step smoothly into this new role and, in turn, inject her own ideas and personality to ensure the continued success of Kohler Expos."Selling the business was a tough decision, but the timing was right and I knew I was leaving it in excellent hands."Kohler-Kolesar is exploring different consulting and business options as she looks to begin her second chapter. She is an active volunteer in the community and will step into the role of chair of the Kent County Parks Foundation Board for the 2017-2018 term. She also chairs the Steering Committee for the Established Business Women's Division of Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women, or GROW, and has become involved on several committees for the local Women's City Club housed downtown Grand Rapids.Last year, she launched the Purse Project, which asked West Michigan women to fill gently used purses with personal care products, socks, gloves and other items to be donated to homeless women through Safe Haven Ministries. This year, the Purse Project assembled and donated more than 150 purses. Kohler-Kolesar has plans to expand Purse Project efforts in 2017.