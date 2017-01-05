News By Tag
* Expos
* Lansing
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mid-Michigan Women's Expo Returns to Lansing for its 17th Year
Event celebrating personal style, wellness and inspiration runs Feb. 3-5
The 2017 Expo is slated for Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at the Lansing Center. This year's lineup features products, services and seminars that aim to provide a weekend of enjoyment and education for women of all ages. Whatever interests you have, women will find that spark to make "YOU" sparkle.
This year, Pam Glass has transitioned into a leadership role as the new owner of Kohler Expos, which promotes the show. Glass has been with the organization for 17 years and is excited to inspire generations of women through the show. In her new leadership role, Glass is taking a deeper look at what motivates and sparks the Mid-Michigan woman.
"After being with Kohler Expos for 17 years, I am excited to step into this new position and build on the strong foundation we have established,"
The three-day Expo is the largest single consumer event for women in Mid-Michigan and will feature more than 275 women-owned and women-focused businesses. The Expo will also include a wealth of health information and assessments – all accessible to women under one roof.
"From shopping to vacations to financial, this year's show really does promise to have everything the Mid-Michigan woman wants," Glass said. "The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations and live experiences.
"Women will be inspired by the keynote speakers, learn new recipes and cooking techniques, and see the latest in health and fitness. Local and regional experts will offer engaging and entertaining presentations and demonstrations on a variety of subjects, including breast health, home décor, facial rejuvenation, healthy eating and more."
McLaren Greater Lansing is returning this year as a sponsor of the three-day event. McLaren will be hosting more than 20 booths in the Expo, offering attendees the opportunity for free wellness screenings such as blood pressure, sleep disorders, diabetes and stroke risk assessments, body mass index, joint pain assessment and others. Physicians and nurses will be available throughout the Expo to answer attendees' health care questions.
WLNS NewsCenter 6 continues to be a media sponsor for the upcoming show, providing exclusive coverage of events throughout the weekend. Expo attendees can meet and have their photos taken with their favorite on-air celebrities throughout the weekend.
Capital Area District Libraries will again return as host of the featured speakers for the 2017 Expo. They will be presenting Martina Hahn, a speed painter and artistic performer, and Betty Huotari, a professional organizer. Both will appear on the Main Stage throughout the weekend.
Another highlight of this year's Expo is the presence of locally owned independent business owners.
"Today's market grows more and more competitive, with many new companies emerging daily," Glass said. "This year's show will feature many different direct sale businesses such as LulaRoe, Younique, Plexus and Wildtree. This gives women the opportunity to buy a trusted product while still supporting locally owned, female-run independent businesses."
As in past years, there will be a live Cooking Stage, with demonstrations throughout the weekend. This year, show attendees will be able to hear a healthy cooking demonstration with Chef Sarah and dietitian Rebecca from McLaren. Cooking demonstrations will also include recipes and tips for dinner in 15 minutes, healthy meal ideas and a clean-eating boot camp.
The Main Stage will feature speakers and presentations aimed at inspiring women to be the best possible woman they can. Karen Palka from A Beautiful Me will discuss how to embrace every woman's beauty at any age through a self-esteem workshop. Based in southeast Michigan, the organization aims to empower women through positive self-image and confidence to invoke positive impacts on their schools and communities.
Also hitting the Main Stage will be Laurie Gravelyn from Hoola Jewelry, which is based in Chelsea. She will discuss what she calls the "trickle-down fashion effect," relating trends she notices to the everyday women's fashion.
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will also join the Expo this year. Their annual 5K race to raise awareness and promote education for breast cancer will be held on April 23 and is one of Mid-Michigan's largest racing events. Attendees can sign up during the Expo.
The Expo is slated to run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 5. Admission at the door is $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 14. For more information, visit www.kohlerexpo.com.
About Mid-Michigan Women's Expo
Mid-Michigan Women's Expo offers a balance of wellness, education and entertainment in an event designed to inspire the busy Mid-Michigan woman. The Expo gathers the very best Michigan has to offer to showcase women-focused products, services and business opportunities. Top experts in their fields are available throughout the weekend to provide resources ranging from wellness and health to finances, business and networking opportunities as well as beauty, fashion and travel. For the most updated information, check out the Facebook page or visit www.kohlerexpo.com.
Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse