CONRIC PR & Marketing celebrates milestone 10-year anniversary in 2017
Reaffirms commitment to donate $500,000 back to the community
For the past four years, CONRIC PR & Marketing has donated $100,000 annually in marketing support, volunteer hours and monetary donations to numerous nonprofits, organizations and start-up companies that work to enhance the quality of life and economic development here in Southwest Florida. According to Ramos-Williams, this year will be no different. CONRIC is on track to donate $100,000 in 2017. PACE Center for Girls, United Way, Dress for Success SW Florida, Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida, Blessings in a Backpack of SWFL, Golisano Children's Hospital and Imaginarium Science Museum are among those organizations the company supports.
"It's simple – we love Southwest Florida, and feel fortunate to live, work and play in this beautiful and generous community," said Ramos-Williams. "Our entire team at CONRIC PR & Marketing remains dedicated to achieving our annual goal of $100,000 of giving by year end to complete our five-year, $500,000 commitment back to the community that has given CONRIC so much of its love and support over the years in return."
Connie Ramos-Williams founded CONRIC in 2007 with a vision of aiding start-up business owners and entrepreneurs achieve longstanding success and assisting larger, more established companies reach new heights and continued growth. Over the years, CONRIC has grown steadily, attracted and maintained top talent, expanded its service offerings, received multiple industry and community awards, produced historic community events, created innovative projects, and partnered with hundreds of clients to help them break barriers and surge past competitors.
Ramos-Williams said, "CONRIC was born on the cusp of the Great Recession, which hit Southwest Florida particularly hard. There were challenges and roadblocks along the way, but it was a stubborn act of faith that represented a meaningful investment in our community's future that made quitting not even an option. We exist to help our clients get started on their dreams, achieve their objectives and realize their mission. The dividends on that investment have been greater than I could have ever imagined."
CONRIC's team of 10 dedicated individuals represent Southwest Florida's top talent across the fields of media relations, graphic design, copywriting, digital messaging, brand awareness, Web development, publishing, research, analytics, and strategic planning. These dynamic experts provide a full complement of multi-channel branding, marketing, public relations and advertising services to clients across a wide range of industries, both locally and nationally. The CONRIC team prides itself in nurturing relationships and providing meaningful connections between individuals and organizations.
CONRIC espouses an ethic that quality of life is improved by a vibrant economy, which in turn can be achieved by the success of its local businesses and the outreach power of its community organizations. CONRIC PR & Marketing promises to continue being a contributing force to the success of local businesses, organizations and economic development.
CONRIC PR & Marketing
CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded in 2007. The award-winning, full-service communications agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising concept and campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association. CONRIC is recognized as one of Southwest Florida's leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies.
CONRIC PR
