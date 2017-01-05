 
Prairie Capital Advisors Announces The Promotion of Rocky M. Fiore To Chief Operating Officer

 
 
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc., a leading corporate advisory and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rocky M. Fiore to Chief Operating Officer.

"Since joining our firm in 2000, Rocky has been a significant contributor to our growth and operational expansion," said David Diehl, CEO of Prairie Capital Advisors. "In addition to his technical and managerial abilities, Rocky has been an outstanding ambassador of our corporate values. Rocky's leadership and well-rounded experience make him the ideal professional to fill this position." Mr. Fiore will maintain his role as Managing Director working with existing and prospective clients of the firm.

This promotion is part of Prairie's focus on transitioning firm leadership to the next generation. Prairie advises business owners on strategic alternatives every day. Practicing what they preach, Prairie has followed the transition timeline that was established several years ago.

Mr. Fiore earned a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree with specific concentration in Finance from DePaul University. He currently holds FINRA Series 79, 24 and 63 securities licenses.

Pleae visit us at http://www.prairiecap.com/fiorepromotion.

Contact
Wendy Gugora, Business Development Manager
wgugora@prairiecap.com
6304135574
***@prairiecap.com
Source:
Email:***@prairiecap.com Email Verified
Tags:Esop, Promotion, Rocky Fiore
Industry:Finance
Location:Oak Brook - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
