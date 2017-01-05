News By Tag
Prairie Capital Advisors Announces The Promotion of Rocky M. Fiore To Chief Operating Officer
"Since joining our firm in 2000, Rocky has been a significant contributor to our growth and operational expansion," said David Diehl, CEO of Prairie Capital Advisors. "In addition to his technical and managerial abilities, Rocky has been an outstanding ambassador of our corporate values. Rocky's leadership and well-rounded experience make him the ideal professional to fill this position." Mr. Fiore will maintain his role as Managing Director working with existing and prospective clients of the firm.
This promotion is part of Prairie's focus on transitioning firm leadership to the next generation. Prairie advises business owners on strategic alternatives every day. Practicing what they preach, Prairie has followed the transition timeline that was established several years ago.
Mr. Fiore earned a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree with specific concentration in Finance from DePaul University. He currently holds FINRA Series 79, 24 and 63 securities licenses.
