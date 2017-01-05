News By Tag
How Fortune 500 Companies Are Using Extreme Interactive Team Building Games To Train Their Teams
One company has brought team building to a whole new level with its thrilling and interactive team building games that consist of everything from kidnapping your boss to being locked in a room with only an hour to get out.
They want to make sure that every game is not only fun and thrilling for a company, but also equips them with lifelong lessons that other team building companies don't provide you.
Chad Michael, the founder of AG made it his mission to create a set of games that were not only fun to play but wanted to make sure that employees were truly learning and gaining the skills that they needed . At the end of each game they offer a debrief that highlights all the things the teams did well and where they lacked or showed weakness in the activity. This is to help them recognize what they need to work on. AG also helps create goals to work on as a team and individually to become not only better people in the office but also in life. The games teach them better communication
skills
, trust and how to overcome conflict.
Some of the company's most popular games are as follows:
SpyGame: Your meeting will be abruptly interrupted by a team of FBI Agents. They reveal that a "situation" has occurred, and a high stakes mission training session begins to address it. What follows is an action-packed game of espionage that will test—and build—participants' skills at strategizing, team-building, and thinking on their feet, as they race against the clock to rescue a hostage and take down a notorious crime syndicate.
AprentRace: This game is where The Apprentice meets Shark Tank in a fast-paced game that asks participants to think creatively, cooperatively, and on their feet. Teams race against the clock to complete a series of "appointments"
National Treasure: The Mission- This just in: the US Geological Commission is sending out a search party to locate the lost National Treasure. Finding this priceless artifact is going to take determination, communication and puzzle-solving skills under a strict timeline. Set in a historic tourist location, this team-building experience will test and build participants' skills at communication, leadership, problem-solving, and thinking outside the box as they race against the clock to locate the treasure.
Office Escape Room: Your team thinks they are signed up for a one-hour motivational seminar in a conference room. What they don't realize is once they enter the room, they will be locked inside and given 60 minutes to develop a plan, uncover solutions and get out. Office Escape is a thrilling mental game of discovery that will test and build participants' skills at communication, leadership, problem-solving, and thinking outside the box as they race against the clock to escape the office.
The company offers several more games that can be customized to fit your team's need. AG plays hundreds of games a year throughout the US for companies small and large. Some of their top clients playing the games are Reebok, Tiffany & Co., Google, Facebook, Cigna, Dell, Coca-Cola and so many more.
Extreme team building is quickly becoming the new trend for businesses in helping to motivate their employees, especially their millennials who think and learn a little differently than employees of the past.
If you are interested in learning more or playing one of the games please visit www.adventuregamesinc.com .
