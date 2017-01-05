AC4S Technologies Becomes A Certified Netapp Reseller

Contact

-- During the 4Quarter, 2016, AC4S Technologies officially became a Certified NetApp Reseller and Partner to meet the rapidly evolving storage requirements and the growth of Solid State (or, Flash) Storage in today's dynamic business environment. This is part of a larger strategy to provide Hybrid Cloud solutions for our customers which recognizes the continuing growth in Enterprise Data Storage requirements as well as the benefits of utilizing Cloud based storage and Business Applications.delivering software, systems and services to manage and store data for businesses since 1993. NetApp creates innovative storage and data management solutions that deliver outstanding cost-efficiency and accelerate business breakthroughs.AC4S Technologies is headquartered in Tampa, FL and provides Managed IT Services, Cloud Migrations, Cybersecurity and Technology hardware and software. We are Solutions. Made Simple.If you would like more information, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.