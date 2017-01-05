News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anderson Trade on the Merits of Steam Cleaners in Commercial Environments
Anderson Trade is a UK-wide supplier of vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners, spares and janitorial supplies to the commercial and domestic sectors. Their specialists have been discussing how steam cleaning offers so many benefits.
The use of steam cleaning equipment within the NHS and by private healthcare providers is widespread and plays a fundamental role in the sanitisation and hygiene processes, says Anderson Trade.
"Steam acts to kill germs, dissolve grease and sanitise surfaces. It gets into nooks, crannies, crevices and cracks – all the places where traditional cleaning methods cannot reach. Detergents are generally not used with steam cleaning, although if it is possible to use them, it can accelerate the process. Of course where the use of detergents is not desired, perhaps where establishments prefer to opt for an environmentally friendly cleaning solution, then the steam alone will provide sufficient cleaning and sanitisation power.
"Steam cleaning is perfect for meeting strict hygiene standards for infection control. It is suitable for most surfaces other than certain fabrics such as silk and velour and offers the environmental benefit of reducing water consumption in cleaning together with negating the need for detergents and chemicals."
Anderson Trade says that the adoption of steam cleaning methods can lead to a reduction in labour costs due because the whole process of cleaning using steam takes less time than traditional methods.
"There are various commercial steam cleaners on the market", says Anderson Trade, "including the Coccinella Commercial Steam Cleaner which is one of the models we sell. It is suitable for the removal of grease from kitchen and work surfaces, cooking equipment and hotplates and ideal for sanitising waste receptacles, toilets, showers and changing rooms. This model will also effectively clean glass mirrors and is a powerful stain remover for upholstery and carpets. It's excellent at removing gum too."
Commercial Steam Cleaners from Anderson Trade
Anderson Trade supplies a comprehensive range of all types of commercial cleaners including the Coccinella Commercial Steam Cleaner. For more information visit https://www.anderson-
Contact
James Anderson
***@wordsbysarahmac.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse