NYU Langone Medical Center Discriminates Against Hispanic Employee: Lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of a New York City resident who was formerly employed as a cook by NYU Langone Medical Center.
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm Imbesi Law P.C. has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a New York City resident who was formerly employed as a cook by NYU Langone Medical Center. The case, David Diaz-Rojas v. NYU Langone Medical Center, et al., Index No. 11-cv-2901, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The complaint alleges that in violation of state and federal law, NYU Langone Medical Center discriminated against Mr. Diaz-Rojas on the basis of his Cuban nationality and Hispanic race. Mr. Diaz was berated and called an "immigrant," Fidel Castro," "Mr. Cuba," and "trash." Though Mr. Diaz-Rojas repeatedly complained about the treatment, NYU failed to fix the discriminatory environment and ultimately terminated him in retaliation.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the physical, psychological, emotional and financial harm Mr. Diaz-Rojas has suffered and continues to suffer.

Media Requests:
Israel Klein, Esq.
Imbesi Law P.C.
(646) 790-3854
Israel@lawicb.com

No representation is made that the quality of legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.  Attorney advertising.  Past success does not guarantee future success.

Media Contact
Imbesi Law PC
212-736-0007
info@lawicb.com
