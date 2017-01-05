News By Tag
NYU Langone Medical Center Discriminates Against Hispanic Employee: Lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed on behalf of a New York City resident who was formerly employed as a cook by NYU Langone Medical Center.
The complaint alleges that in violation of state and federal law, NYU Langone Medical Center discriminated against Mr. Diaz-Rojas on the basis of his Cuban nationality and Hispanic race. Mr. Diaz was berated and called an "immigrant,"
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the physical, psychological, emotional and financial harm Mr. Diaz-Rojas has suffered and continues to suffer.
