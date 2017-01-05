 
Curbed SF choses Bayview as Neighborhood of the Year

 
 
The view of the bay at Overlook Park at The San Francisco Shipyard.
The view of the bay at Overlook Park at The San Francisco Shipyard.
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Curbed SF has chosen Bayview, home of Lennar's The San Francisco Shipyard, as their Curbed Cup 2016 winner of Neighborhood of the Year for the second year in a row! Voters from 16 neighborhoods cast their choice for the best neighborhood in San Francisco, with Inner Richmond coming in second. Among the reasons for Bayview's win, Curbed sites a vibrant community with below $1 million home prices — a rarity for San Francisco.

"Bayview's victory exemplifies of a trend occurring over the last couple years—specifically, communities getting together to get the vote out. While areas like the Castro, Nob Hill, and Hayes Valley were able to win their battles via prestige and brand recognition, they proved no match when it came to the power of neighborhood pride—something sorely lacking in other SF neighborhoods these days.

People live in Bayview; it's not just a ramen/craft cocktail pitstop in between landing a sweet tech gig and heading to the suburbs after cranking out a few kids. Bayview has lifelong residents, something all too rare these days in the city.

Bayview was one of only two neighborhoods in 2016 where the average San Franciscan could buy a home—i.e., asking prices rarely broke the $1 million mark.

One reader sums up the neighborhood of the year best, saying it's 'one of the last few affordable neighborhoods (by SF's standards), with lots of new businesses opening up alongside historic ones on walkable/transit-accessible 3rd Street and in cool converted industrial spaces.'"

You can read the full story here (http://sf.curbed.com/2017/1/3/14154404/san-francisco-neig...).

Lennar's The San Francisco Shipyard is now selling new homes in Bayview from the high $500,000s. This upcoming community is part of an incredible masterplan-in-the-making, and the residents who currently live there love being a part of the transformation. To take advantage of the best pricing available, get in now!

The San Francisco Shipyard's Welcome Home Center is open seven days a week. Schedule your tour today to see this community firsthand! Visit www.lennar.com/thesfshipyard or call 415-975-4181 to schedule your appointment by phone or online.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
