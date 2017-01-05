News By Tag
Curbed SF choses Bayview as Neighborhood of the Year
"Bayview's victory exemplifies of a trend occurring over the last couple years—specifically, communities getting together to get the vote out. While areas like the Castro, Nob Hill, and Hayes Valley were able to win their battles via prestige and brand recognition, they proved no match when it came to the power of neighborhood pride—something sorely lacking in other SF neighborhoods these days.
People live in Bayview; it's not just a ramen/craft cocktail pitstop in between landing a sweet tech gig and heading to the suburbs after cranking out a few kids. Bayview has lifelong residents, something all too rare these days in the city.
Bayview was one of only two neighborhoods in 2016 where the average San Franciscan could buy a home—i.e., asking prices rarely broke the $1 million mark.
One reader sums up the neighborhood of the year best, saying it's 'one of the last few affordable neighborhoods (by SF's standards), with lots of new businesses opening up alongside historic ones on walkable/transit-
You can read the full story here (http://sf.curbed.com/
Lennar's The San Francisco Shipyard is now selling new homes in Bayview from the high $500,000s. This upcoming community is part of an incredible masterplan-in-
The San Francisco Shipyard's Welcome Home Center is open seven days a week. Schedule your tour today to see this community firsthand! Visit www.lennar.com/
