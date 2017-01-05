News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Philanthropic Work Commemorates Bobbitt's 70th Anniversary
Over the past several months, Bobbitt crews teamed up to complete volunteer projects for a number of charities, benefiting everyone from kids to the elderly to the homeless, and helping causes ranging from the environment to mental health.
Bobbitt employees have volunteered for these worthy groups under the "Bobbitt Gives Back" program:
• Society of St. Andrews preserves fresh produce to deliver to local soup kitchens and food banks across the U.S. Bobbitt employees gleaned sweet potatoes from Jason Brown's First Fruits Farm in southern Franklin County.
• First Tee of the Triangle works to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Bobbitt employees helped second grade to fifth grade students from Underwood Elementary.
• Adopt a Stream works with fellow volunteer groups to help protect streams in the community. Bobbitt employees adopted the stream along Edwards Mill Road and spent a beautiful Friday afternoon getting their feet wet.
• Hope Reins of Raleigh works to provide comfort to hurting children by providing sessions with rescued horses. Bobbitt was able to help with barn chores.
• Veterans Administration Hospital of Durham works to improve the health of men and women who have proudly served our nation. The Bobbitt team played Bingo with WWII veterans and listened to the patients' amazing stories.
• Habitat for Humanity builds safe, affordable houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background. Bobbitt employees helped build a house at Neuse Ridge in Raleigh.
• Haven House helps struggling young people and their families develop positive and successful relationships at home, at school and in the community. Bobbitt built 36 cornhole boards for use at the Haven House Cornhole Tournament.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse