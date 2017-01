Philanthropic Work Commemorates Bobbitt's 70th Anniversary

Contact

-- In celebration of its 70th anniversary as a leading design build contractor, Bobbitt Design Build launched the "Bobbitt Gives Back" program to make 2016 a year of giving back. Bobbitt's employee owners selected charities based on their personal interest and experience and set out to give their time and energy to create a positive impact on the immediate and surrounding communities it serves.Over the past several months, Bobbitt crews teamed up to complete volunteer projects for a number of charities, benefiting everyone from kids to the elderly to the homeless, and helping causes ranging from the environment to mental health.Bobbitt employees have volunteered for these worthy groups under the "Bobbitt Gives Back" program:preserves fresh produce to deliver to local soup kitchens and food banks across the U.S. Bobbitt employees gleaned sweet potatoes from Jason Brown's First Fruits Farm in southern Franklin County.works to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Bobbitt employees helped second grade to fifth grade students from Underwood Elementary.works with fellow volunteer groups to help protect streams in the community. Bobbitt employees adopted the stream along Edwards Mill Road and spent a beautiful Friday afternoon getting their feet wet.works to provide comfort to hurting children by providing sessions with rescued horses. Bobbitt was able to help with barn chores.works to improve the health of men and women who have proudly served our nation. The Bobbitt team played Bingo with WWII veterans and listened to the patients' amazing stories.builds safe, affordable houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background. Bobbitt employees helped build a house at Neuse Ridge in Raleigh.helps struggling young people and their families develop positive and successful relationships at home, at school and in the community. Bobbitt built 36 cornhole boards for use at the Haven House Cornhole Tournament.Celebrating its 70anniversary this year, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com