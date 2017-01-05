Local REALTOR® awarded CRB Designation

 
Industry News





PALM COAST, Fla. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Jimmy Millhollin and Annette Gardinal, Brokers/Owners of RE/MAX Flagstaff, were awarded the coveted CRB (Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager) Designation conferred by the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB).

The Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), an affiliate of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, is the professional organization for brokerage management. The Council is dedicated to providing quality professional development programs, products and services that continually enhance the management productivity and profitability of its more than 7,000 members.

The CRB Designation is recognized throughout the industry as the highest level of professional achievement -- a symbol of excellence in brokerage management. The most successful brokerages are owned or managed by professionals having the coveted CRB Designation.

The Council awards the CRB Designation to those individuals who successfully complete the requirements and demonstrate excellence in real estate brokerage management. Candidates must complete academic and professional courses covering such topics as finance, marketing, training, recruiting, and strategic planning.

About RE/MAX Flagstaff:

RE/MAX Flagstaff is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Palm Coast/Flagler County FL. Founded in 2010, the brokerage has 8 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Flagstaff is a proud supporter of Christmas Comes True, Flagler Cats and other local organizations, and is located at 1 Hargrove Grade Suite 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137. To learn more, please visit www.RMFlagstaff.com.

