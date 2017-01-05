 
NAI Robert Lynn Aids Core5 in Purchase of Logistics Center in Hutchins

 
 
Rendering of New Core5 Logistics Center
Rendering of New Core5 Logistics Center
 
DALLAS - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The NAI Robert Lynn Industrial Division (http://www.robertlynn.com/services/industrial) and Wicker and Associates (http://www.wickerassociates.com/) recently represented Core5 Industrial Partners (https://www.c5ip.com) in its plans to construct a speculative 754,897-square-foot Class "A" distribution/manufacturing facility. The logistics center will be located on two adjacent sites in Hutchins, Texas totaling 41.53 acres of industrial land. NAI Robert Lynn's John Leinbaugh and Matt Elliott along with Wicker and Associates' Brent Wicker and Randy Church represented Core5.

Core5 Industrial Partners is a full service real estate property company with headquarters in Atlanta. Their new facility at 1200 West Wintergreen Road provides convenient access to the DFW Metroplex's major highways I-45, I-20, I-30 and I-35E, which are used for both local and regional distribution.

In addition to its highway access, Core5 chose the Wintergreen location due to its close proximity to the Union Pacific Intermodal (https://www.up.com/customers/intermodal/) and the second largest FedEx Ground facility (http://local.fedex.com/tx/lancaster/CRSA/?cmp=LOC-1001545...) in the U.S. Both companies add convenience to industrial distributors and manufacturers through their wide range of multi-modal transportation solutions.

"This facility marks Core5's entry into the market and we couldn't be happier with the site", said James Gaddy, senior vice president and managing director at Core5. "Wintergreen has outstanding transportation fundamentals imperative for major industrial users. Modern building appointments, generous auto parking and immediate access to key supply chain infrastructure make this property a clear leader."

"Core5 has been a great client to work with and with the rapid growth of the industrial industry across DFW, we are excited to help them bring their vision of a spec building to life in Hutchins," said John Leinbaugh, managing partner of industrial leasing at NAI Robert Lynn. "The Wintergreen location is a perfect fit with all the required elements to achieve their vision for this new facility."

The Core5 Logistics Center at Wintergreen has been granted a tax abatement from the City of Hutchins with the possibility of additional incentives forthcoming. The expected completion date for the new facility is June of this year.

For additional information, contact NAI Robert Lynn's John Leinbaugh at 214-256-7167 or Matt Elliott at 214-256-7161.

About NAI Robert Lynn
NAI Robert Lynn specializes in providing commercial brokerage and consulting services including tenant representation and owner representation for office, industrial and retail properties, property management, investment sales and purchases. The company has been ranked in the top five of the Costar ranking of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) brokerage firms based on commercial square footage leased every year since the rankings began. NAI Robert Lynn has been providing its clients with superior service and market knowledge of the DFW area for 54 years. This is evidenced by the 2015 results, closing 866 transactions totaling more than 27 million square feet, and managing more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. To learn more, visit www.robertlynn.com.

About Core5 Industrial Partners
Core5 Industrial Partners is an industrial real estate property company with expertise in development and acquisition of inventory and build-to-suit facilities of Class A industrial properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Core5, named for its five core business principles, was capitalized in 2015 by Kajima USA Group, whose $2 billion industrial holdings were sold in 2013. With current activity in Atlanta, Georgia, Core5 expansion plans include the key logistic hubs throughout the US. For more information on Core5 Industrial Partners, visit www.c5ip.com.

Contact
Katherine Donnino
C Pharr & Co for NAI Robert Lynn
***@pharrpr.com
Source:NAI Robert Lynn
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
