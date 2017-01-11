 
News By Tag
* Family
* Candy
* Grand Opening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Leesburg
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop of Leesburg celebrates their Grand Opening on Jan 27th & Jan 28th

This will be a fun-filled family event complete with a Balloon artist, and a soda tasting from their amazing assortment. There will also be a jar full of their over 90 flavors of salt water taffy for customers to guess and win a $25 gift certificate.
 
 
New Leesburg Location
New Leesburg Location
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family
Candy
Grand Opening

Industry:
Food

Location:
Leesburg - Virginia - US

Subject:
Events

LEESBURG, Va. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop has arrived in Leesburg! This retro soda pop and candy shop is located in the Village at Leesburg, 1604 Village Market Blvd., SE #122, Leesburg, VA 20175. They will be celebrating their grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, January 27th at 4:00 PM and a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 2-4pm. Local officials expected to attend the ribbon cutting include: Marantha Edwards, Director of Economic Development for the Town of Leesburg, Kindra Harvey, Business Development Manager for the Town of Leesburg, Chris Hunter, Business Retention Manager for Loudoun County Economic Development and Tony Howard, President of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce,  as well as other elected local officials.

The Rocket Fizz Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday January 28th. This will be a fun-filled family event complete with a Balloon artist, and a soda tasting from their amazing assortment of soda flavors. As described by owner Carolyn Johnson, "Rocket Fizz has more than 100 unique soda flavors under their own brand and our store carries more than 500 varieties of soda. Our flavors range from the old fashioned to the bizarre, with everything from black cherry soda to sweet corn, pumpkin pie and even s'more flavored soda. We invite you to come give them a try on Saturday!" Rocket Fizz will also have a jar full of their over 90 flavors of salt water taffy. Customers will be asked to guess the number of pieces in the jar for a chance to win the entire jar of taffy as well as a $25 gift certificate.

When you walk into this store, the feeling of nostalgia will hit as you're transferred back in time to when you were growing up. Rocket Fizz sells candy and soda you'll remember from your childhood. They also sell foreign candy, gag gifts, concert posters, movie posters and tin signs too. It's the perfect store for the entire family to indulge in their favorite treats.

Local owner, Carolyn Johnson was pleased to bring this fun concept store to Leesburg. Carolyn lives with her husband Mark and three children in Ashburn, while on a summer vacation, she visited a Rocket Fizz and immediately thought it would be a great idea to bring the concept to Loudoun County. She thought it was a fun family-friendly concept and one that was new and different from other stores. "I loved the idea of bringing people back to a nostalgic time, or introducing them to something new. We are excited to launch this new business in Leesburg and look forward to welcoming everyone at our grand opening."

Rocket Fizz was founded in 2007 by Rob Powells and Ryan Morgan. Their original flagship store opened in Camarillo, California in 2009. In under five years, Rocket Fizz has become the largest and fastest growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America.  Since each franchise is carefully selected by the owners, this new Leesburg location was specifically chosen with our community in mind.

If you are interested in learning more about Rocket Fizz or scheduling an interview with the local franchise owner, Carolyn Johnson, please contact Elysa Leonard, of Splash Communications, at 571-426-5145 or elysa@splashmarcom.com

Media Contact
Elysa Leonard
elysa@splashmarcom.com
End
Source:Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop
Email:***@splashmarcom.com Email Verified
Tags:Family, Candy, Grand Opening
Industry:Food
Location:Leesburg - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 11, 2017
Splash Communications, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share