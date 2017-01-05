News By Tag
Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC Earns Number 1 Rating by Entrepreneur
Goldfish receives high rankings on annual Franchise 500® list
In addition to achieving its #1 rating in category, Goldfish is proud to once again join the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, one of the most prestigious and comprehensive franchise rankings in the world, climbing the ranks to #45 this year.
"We are thrilled to be recognized with such high honors from Entrepreneur," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "These awards are a testament to the hard work exhibited by our entire company – our corporate team, our franchisees and the teams that provide our Golden Experience at our locations every single day. This is a remarkable accomplishment that shows the continued strength of our brand and business model."
The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Goldfish Swim School's position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.
For more information on franchising with Goldfish or to learn more about the schools, visit http://www.goldfishswimschool.com or call (800) 856-5120.
ABOUT GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL
Founded by husband and wife team, Jenny and Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment. Goldfish currently teaches more than 50,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006 and opened its first franchise location in 2009. They are currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout the country and internationally, with over 65 schools open or in development in more than 22 states.
Media Contact
Ashley Mitchell
Marketing Manager
248-220-5345
ashley@goldfishfranchise.com
