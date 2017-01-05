News By Tag
More Than 200 Women Business Owners to Attend SYMPOSIA 2017 San Francisco
Entrepreneurs share stories of challenges and growth at annual conference to encourage success. The SYMPOSIA Conference is designed to enable participants with business readiness through high-level keynotes, thought-provoking sessions.
"Women-owned businesses in the United States represent the fastest growing segment of the economy. However, only 3% of majority women owned firms have revenues over $1 million compared to 6% of majority men-owned businesses, so it's really important to have new ways to further women entrepreneurship."
The Conference features powerful female founders as key speakers along with some rising stars who will inspire in-depth conversations across a range of topics and industries, including lifestyle, design and consulting. Speakers will share information and lessons learned from finding the courage to follow their dreams and build multi-million dollar businesses with skill, determination, grace & grit!
"Women make great -- if not the best -- entrepreneurs!
AGENDA
The Friday conference includes welcome from founder Julie Gordon White, Keynote speakers and strategy sessions followed by networking and special VIP event. Saturday closes the event with additional strategy session and a Gratitude Walk.
See full agenda and list of speakers at http://symposiacon.com/
TICKETS
Ticket packages range from conference only general admission to a VIP package that includes a 6 month accelerator program. See all options at symposiacon.com under Register.
The conference also welcomes entrepreneurial-
About SYMPOSIA Conference for Women Entrepreneurs
SYMPOSIA is designed to educate and inspire women business owners in all industries who want to grow a bigger business, be more profitable, and have direct access to experienced women entrepreneurs who have been in their shoes and pushed beyond. Visit www.symposiacon.com or follow the conference on Instagram @womenssymposia
About Julie Gordon White
Julie Gordon White, an award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author who has also advised hundreds of business owners. As the founder & CEO of BlueKey Mergers & Acquisitions and The WELL for Women Entrepreneurs, Julie has taught women how to crack the code of growing a million dollar business with the ability to sell if they choose. Due to her successful business coaching and online training programs, Julie has become a featured small business expert for Google Small Business and Intuit QuickBooks; and has been quoted in Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg Businessweek.com, and the New York Times. She will release a new book in 2017 titled, "100K Concept: The Freedom Formula for Women & Girls" Follow Julie on Twitter @JulieAtTheWell
For media inquiries please contact:
Rachel Shewmaker
rachel@growatthewell.com
510.812.2233
