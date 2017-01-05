 
More Than 200 Women Business Owners to Attend SYMPOSIA 2017 San Francisco

Entrepreneurs share stories of challenges and growth at annual conference to encourage success. The SYMPOSIA Conference is designed to enable participants with business readiness through high-level keynotes, thought-provoking sessions.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- San Francisco, CA – SYMPOSIA Conference http://symposiacon.com, an annual conference for women entrepreneurs will take place on January 27-28 at the W Hotel in San Francisco.This is the fourth annual conference which will host over 200 attendees from the Bay Area in support of growing women owned businesses. Speakers include keynotes by Mary Ellen Vernon, Co-Founder & Designer of Fresh Produce (http://www.freshproduceclothes.com/) fashion line and Monica Ferguson, Co-founder of Solemates (https://www.thesolemates.com/), which provides shoe care solutions for women and was featured on ABC's Shark Tank.

"Women-owned businesses in the United States represent the fastest growing segment of the economy. However, only 3% of majority women owned firms have revenues over $1 million compared to 6% of majority men-owned businesses, so it's really important to have new ways to further women entrepreneurship." said Jen Earle, NAWBO National CEO.

The Conference features powerful female founders as key speakers along with some rising stars who will inspire in-depth conversations across a range of topics and industries, including lifestyle, design and consulting. Speakers will share information and lessons learned from finding the courage to follow their dreams and build multi-million dollar businesses with skill, determination, grace & grit!

"Women make great -- if not the best -- entrepreneurs! The key to getting started is working through the right steps and then connecting with a support network," said Julie Gordon White, Founder of Symposia.  "After working with hundreds of business owners over the last 10 years, this conference is about me sharing what I and others have learned about running, growing and eventually selling a million dollar plus business."

AGENDA

The Friday conference includes welcome from founder Julie Gordon White, Keynote speakers and strategy sessions followed by networking and special VIP event. Saturday closes the event with additional strategy session and a Gratitude Walk.

See full agenda and list of speakers at http://symposiacon.com/

TICKETS

Ticket packages range from conference only general admission to a VIP package that includes a 6 month accelerator program. See all options at symposiacon.com under Register.

The conference also welcomes entrepreneurial-minded girls,13 years or older and any man smart enough to attend a conference for women entrepreneurs!

About SYMPOSIA Conference for Women Entrepreneurs

SYMPOSIA is designed to educate and inspire women business owners in all industries who want to grow a bigger business, be more profitable, and have direct access to experienced women entrepreneurs who have been in their shoes and pushed beyond. Visit www.symposiacon.com or follow the conference on Instagram @womenssymposia

About Julie Gordon White

Julie Gordon White, an award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author who has also advised hundreds of business owners. As the founder & CEO of BlueKey Mergers & Acquisitions and The WELL for Women Entrepreneurs, Julie has taught women how to crack the code of growing a million dollar business with the ability to sell if they choose. Due to her successful business coaching and online training programs, Julie has become a featured small business expert for Google Small Business and Intuit QuickBooks; and has been quoted in Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg Businessweek.com, and the New York Times. She will release a new book in 2017 titled, "100K Concept: The Freedom Formula for Women & Girls"  Follow Julie on Twitter @JulieAtTheWell

For media inquiries please contact:

Rachel Shewmaker

rachel@growatthewell.com

510.812.2233
