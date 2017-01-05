 
News By Tag
* Foster VC Kids
* Foster Care
* Adoption
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


KHAY's Dave Daniels Joins Foster VC for "Open Heart" Home Drive, Jan. 16-30th

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Foster VC Kids
* Foster Care
* Adoption

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

VENTURA, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Every child deserves a family, and this New Year, 100.7 KHAY's Dave Daniels hopes that by joining Foster VC Kids for their "Open Heart" drive, Jan. 15th – Jan. 31st, more dedicated families who are ready for the life-changing experience of opening their home to a local foster child or youth will come forward.

Foster VC Kids and KHAY are raising awareness of the need for additional, needed homes with heart for local foster youth in need.  They are seeking quality caregivers in West Ventura County, specifically Oxnard and Ventura, who can help children remain in their schools of origin and who have space for two or more children so brothers and sisters can stay together for the holidays.

"There are so many incredible children and youth in Ventura County who just need a place to call home," said Dave Daniels, 100.7 KHAY morning show host.  "It's so important that we, as a community, step up to give these kids the support and stability they need to thrive."

To participate in the "Open Heart" drive by finding out about the many ways to support a foster child or youth, take the Foster VC Kids online information session at http://fostervckids.org/online-info-session/, tune into Dave Daniels on the 100.7 KHAY morning show through January 31st, and save the date for the upcoming "Open Heart" Town Hall event on Saturday February 25th.  Visit http://fostervckids.org/ for details.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.

Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:Foster VC Kids
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Foster VC Kids, Foster Care, Adoption
Industry:Family
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share