KHAY's Dave Daniels Joins Foster VC for "Open Heart" Home Drive, Jan. 16-30th
Foster VC Kids and KHAY are raising awareness of the need for additional, needed homes with heart for local foster youth in need. They are seeking quality caregivers in West Ventura County, specifically Oxnard and Ventura, who can help children remain in their schools of origin and who have space for two or more children so brothers and sisters can stay together for the holidays.
"There are so many incredible children and youth in Ventura County who just need a place to call home," said Dave Daniels, 100.7 KHAY morning show host. "It's so important that we, as a community, step up to give these kids the support and stability they need to thrive."
To participate in the "Open Heart" drive by finding out about the many ways to support a foster child or youth, take the Foster VC Kids online information session at http://fostervckids.org/
About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids
Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.
