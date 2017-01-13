 
Industry News





Tecnica welcomes board member and technology innovator, Mr. Charles Steinkuehler

The Selective Laser Printer Company is strengthening its position in the marketplace by bringing on the best talents in the industry.
 
 
The Optima is the future of SLS printing
NEW YORK - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Tecnica, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Charles Steinkuehler to the Development team and Advisory Board.

Mr. Steinkuehler responsibility includes the development of Embedded hardware & software of the Print head module for the Optima printer.    Mr. Charles Steinkuehler is an Electronics Engineer with over 25 years of experience designing hardware, Field-Programmable Gate Array logic (FPGA), and device drivers for mixed-signal real-time systems.  Mr. Steinkuehler is well known in the embedded processor community as a Programmable Real-Time Unit Subsystem (PRU) guru for the Texas Instrument AM335X Microprocessor unit.  In addition, Mr Steinkuehler is one of the pillars behind the Machinekit project, a platform for machine control applications.

The Optimas printhead will be controlled by utilization of the high-speed PRU to accommodate for the high speed patented optics.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Charles Steinkuehler to the Tecnica team," said Charles Bibas' Founder and CEO, Charles Bibas. "Mr. Steinkuehler brings a proven track record of in-depth embedded engineering knowledge and experience into our next-generation print head for the Casa 3D Printer".

Visit us at http://www.tecnica.com

