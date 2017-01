Jidenna Performing FREE Concert at 30th Anniversary MLK March

Grammy Nominated artist will perform vibrant and engaging free concert at the Largest MLK March in the Country

MLK March 2017 Flyer

Media Contact

Gabrielle Mgeni

BethanyEast PR & Mgmt. Consulting

gabrielle@bethanyeastpr.com Gabrielle MgeniBethanyEast PR & Mgmt. Consulting

End

-- The San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is proud to present Grammy-nominated artist Jidenna (Wondaland Music) who will perform a free concert following the march.In 2017, the City of San Antonio will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its sponsorship of the local march and commemoration, regarded by many as one of the largest commemorative marches in the country. More than 300,000 attendees will participate in the historic march on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 10:00AM that will make its way from the MLK Academy, 3501 MLK Drive, to Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa, on the city's Eastside.Jidenna, better known as the "Classic Man", was born in Wisconsin but was also raised in Nigeria where his father was a professor. Being the son of an academic, Jidenna turned down a record deal to attend Stanford University where he studied "ritualistic arts". In February 2015 Jidenna released his first single "Classic Man" which was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 58th Grammy Awards. Jidenna received an award for Best New Artist at the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards.Media interviews for Jidenna can be booked and confirmed for Monday, January 16th at Pittman-Sullivan Park between 11:30AM and 2PM. Contact Gabrielle, gabrielle@bethanyeastpr.com.The mission of the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is to promote human equality, the principles of nonviolence, and the understanding and acceptance of racial harmony, understanding, respect, and goodwill among citizens, all as a way of building community among all citizens of San Antonio and across the United States.Improving the quality of our youth's education is very important to the MLK, Jr. Commission. If you would like to support the MLK, Jr. March, annual MLK, Jr. scholarships, or any of the events that will take place, the MLK, Jr. Commission welcomes the partnership of local and national businesses. Please contact the city of San Antonio MLK, Jr. staff at MLK@sanantonio.gov or vist http://mlksanantonio.org