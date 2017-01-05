News By Tag
Children's Author Carla Martilotti Appears on U.S. Travel Magazine's List of Recommended Readers
Prestigious travel website ranks Ms. Martilotti as someone to read whilst you're away on travel
U.S. Travel Magazine has included Ms. Martilotti on their Travel Reading page along with the prestigious likes of Robyn Carr, Clive Cussler and comedian Steve Martin. Ms. Martilotti says that her inclusion on the magazine's website is "an unexpected and completely wonderful honor."
"To be ranked amongst the likes of these literary giants is just incredible, absolutely incredible,"
U.S. Travel Magazine has long been considered a go-to site for business and leisure travelers and contains everything from recommended vacation states to breaking travel news, among other things. Ms. Martilotti says that she's long been a fan of the website and hopes that her being included within will expose more young people and their parents to "some good, old-fashioned story-telling, the kind we used to hear and read when we were kids."
"I've always tried to gear my books around the notion that you really don't need senseless violence, rough language, slam-bang stuff like that in order to tell a really good story," Ms. Martilotti says. "The story should be able to stand on its own, and that's the same for readers of all ages. An involved plot with really interesting characters along with a lesson or two about life… this is what makes for good reading as far as I'm concerned."
Ms. Martilotti's first book, "Pinky Pig: Lost in the City," was an immediate success when it first debuted in 1991. It tells the story of a young, mischievous pig who sneaks off his farm one day, crosses a large expanse of land and scary forest and somehow makes his way somehow makes his way into the bustling city. It's there that the young pig discovers the new and oftentimes scary wonders of city life and the many mysteries that it holds. "Lost in the City" was followed immediately by "Pinky Pig Meets Farmer Bob's Niece" and "Pinky's Birthday," among others.
Ms. Martilotti, whose books appear on a number of well-known book-selling websites including Barnes and Noble and Amazon, among many others, says she hopes that her upcoming books art lucky enough to receive the same attention as those she's already penned.
"I've been fortunate enough to have appeared on dozens and dozens of book-selling websites throughout the world," Ms. Martilotti says. "But appearing on the digital pages of U.S. Travel Magazine, well, that's just the neatest thing in the world, it really is"
Please feel free to contact Ms. Martilotti through her agent at worldservices123@
