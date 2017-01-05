 
News By Tag
* Debt
* Restructuring
* Mca
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Business Debt Restructuring Companies rapid expansion

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- 1st Colonial Business Debt Solutions, Inc. www.1stcolonialbizdebt.com

Has entered into a strategic alliance with LeadsConnection (www.leadsconnection.com) to offer its proprietary Debttrakker.Net software.  For the first time we will be able to settle with Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) lenders in bulk. The MCA industry is going through a massive restructuring with some of the biggest lenders going through enormous financial stress. Business owners who have taken out these merchant cash advances have found themselves in situations where they need to take out new advances just to stay afloat and to pay down old advances. It has become a never ending cycle says Elliott Dinov Director of Branch Development at 1st Colonial Business Debt. 1st Colonial has experienced tremendous growth in its business debt restructuring business and has extended its services to ISO partner opportunities and Net Branch opportunities for people who would like to get into this niche industry. Elliott went on to say that competition and lax underwriting guidelines in the MCA space has caused a plethora of business owners to be in need of restructuring help.

Media Contact
1st Colonial Business Solutions, Inc
Elliott Dinov
954-320-7903
***@1stcolonialbizdebt.com
End
Source:1st Colonial Business Solutions, Inc
Email:***@1stcolonialbizdebt.com Email Verified
Tags:Debt, Restructuring, Mca
Industry:Finance
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share