Business Debt Restructuring Companies rapid expansion

-- 1Colonial Business Debt Solutions, Inc. www.1stcolonialbizdebt.comHas entered into a strategic alliance with LeadsConnection (www.leadsconnection.com)to offer its proprietary Debttrakker.Net software. For the first time we will be able to settle with Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) lenders in bulk. The MCA industry is going through a massive restructuring with some of the biggest lenders going through enormous financial stress. Business owners who have taken out these merchant cash advances have found themselves in situations where they need to take out new advances just to stay afloat and to pay down old advances. It has become a never ending cycle says Elliott Dinov Director of Branch Development at 1Colonial Business Debt. 1Colonial has experienced tremendous growth in its business debt restructuring business and has extended its services to ISO partner opportunities and Net Branch opportunities for people who would like to get into this niche industry. Elliott went on to say that competition and lax underwriting guidelines in the MCA space has caused a plethora of business owners to be in need of restructuring help.