So You Think You Can Dance Star Coming to La Crosse VA

So You Think You Can Dance All Star, from this past season, Comfort Fedoke is coming to local dance studio Dance It Out in La Crosse

-- Comfort Fedoke, All Star from this season of So You Think You Can Dance, and two NYC Choreographers are coming to Virginia for two days of dance and non-stop fun as part of Liberate Artists' In-House Convention series. Dancers have the opportunity to win over $10,000.00 in scholarships to continue their dance education. Comfort Fedoke's credits include, "So You Think You Can Dance", Footloose (2011), and High Strung (2016). Fedoke has also danced with celebrities including Missy Elliott, Jason Derulo, Florence and The Machine, Rhianna, and more. She will be joined by NYC choreographers Audra Bryant and Amelia Burkhardt. Audra's credits include work with various directors and choreographers such as Josh Prince, Richard J Hinds, and Chris Rice. Amelia Burkhardt has danced with Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, Disney's 'Camp Rock 2', FOX 'Mobbed', Good Day L.A., and the Los Angeles Clippers, Selena Gomez, Wilmer Valderrama, and Perez Hilton.This two day experience, held at Dance It Out in La Crosse, VA is dedicated to providing funding for dancers pursuing the arts. All dancers who attend this experience, will take individual and group photos with Comfort, take master classes, and get the chance to win scholarships for the LA Phoenix Fire Summer Dance Clinic in NYC. At Phoenix Fire, dancers will fill out applications which will be submitted to a panel of judges. These judges will then choose exemplary dancers who not only show their love for dance but spread it everywhere. If chosen dancers will receive the pinnacle scholarship - their entire dance school tuition covered will be funded for one year, at their home studio.Attend this experience, support dance education. www.LiberateArtists.com Liberate Artists LLC is a creative development brand. We create experiences and in-studio staffing solutions to grow dance businesses. Our experiences feature dancers & choreographers with credits that include So You Think You Can Dance™, Dance Moms ™, The Radio City Rockettes ™, and Broadway. As well as performers who have danced and choreographed with companies such as Complexions Contemporary Ballet™, Rasta Thomas' Bad Boys of Dance™, Cirque du Soleil™, The Joffrey Ballet™ and have worked with artists Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, NeYo, & Cher. To work with Liberate Artists please contact us at 213-700-6482, or email us at info@LiberateArtists.com. For more information visit our website www.LiberateArtists.com.