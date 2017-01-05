News By Tag
Lennar Offers Various Communities in Vineyard Creek
"Vineyard Creek is becoming a highly sought after area for families and active adults alike, which is why we're currently building new homes in communities designed for both lifestyles,"
Lennar's Cascade and Redwood Collections are now selling at Vineyard Creek. The Redwood Collection provides buyers with five distinctive floorplans to choose from with a variety of quick move-in homes available that are ready when you are. These homes range in size approximately from 1,950 to 3,427 square feet.
Among the Redwood Collection is the Sequoia Plan, a Next Gen floorplan designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational living situations. This special floorplan includes an attached private suite with its own entrance, living room, kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and laundry area.
Lennar's Cascade Collection also offers five unique floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from along with a handful of quick move-in homes. These homes range in size approximately from 1,603 to 2,785 square feet. Homes in both the Cascade and Redwood Collections at Parkside are priced starting from the mid $300,000s.
Heritage Vineyard Creek is one of Lennar's active adult communities that will feature Thoughtful Design details and were created for the way modern active adults live today. Slated to Grand Open on Saturday, February 25, this new community will bring a collection of four distinctive floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,743 to 2,206 square feet. Lennar's Heritage communities, available across the Greater Sacramento area, offer plenty of community of amenities to keep active adults social, busy and physically fit. They also include a series of Thoughtful Design features meant to enhance and accommodate changing lifestyle needs.
Bordeaux is another upcoming community that Lennar will open at Vineyard Creek. It's slated to open later this February.
Every Lennar home comes with tremendous added value through upscale features they include at no additional cost. The Everything's Included® program puts items such as solar packages, tankless water heaters, granite slab kitchen or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances and more all their new homes at no additional cost to the buyer.
For more information, news, updates or to make an appointment call 916-905-1623 or email LennarSacramento@
To view new homes for sale across the greater Sacramento area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
