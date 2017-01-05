 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Sacramento
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Lennar Offers Various Communities in Vineyard Creek

 
 
The Sequoia, available at Redwood, is one of Lennar's Next Gen® homes.
The Sequoia, available at Redwood, is one of Lennar's Next Gen® homes.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
new homes in Sacramento

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Sacramento - California - US

Subject:
Products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to currently be selling two communities, Redwood and Cascade at Parkside, with two more upcoming communities, Bordeaux and Heritage Vineyard Creek! This convenient area provides a great lifestyle for families looking to live in a vibrant and social neighborhood with easy access to shopping, great schools and more.

"Vineyard Creek is becoming a highly sought after area for families and active adults alike, which is why we're currently building new homes in communities designed for both lifestyles," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We're also very excited to offer Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® currently for sale at Redwood and it will also be available in our upcoming community Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek, which opens in February."

Lennar's Cascade and Redwood Collections are now selling at Vineyard Creek. The Redwood Collection provides buyers with five distinctive floorplans to choose from with a variety of quick move-in homes available that are ready when you are. These homes range in size approximately from 1,950 to 3,427 square feet.

Among the Redwood Collection is the Sequoia Plan, a Next Gen floorplan designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational living situations. This special floorplan includes an attached private suite with its own entrance, living room, kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and laundry area.

Lennar's Cascade Collection also offers five unique floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from along with a handful of quick move-in homes. These homes range in size approximately from 1,603 to 2,785 square feet. Homes in both the Cascade and Redwood Collections at Parkside are priced starting from the mid $300,000s.

Heritage Vineyard Creek is one of Lennar's active adult communities that will feature Thoughtful Design details and were created for the way modern active adults live today. Slated to Grand Open on Saturday, February 25, this new community will bring a collection of four distinctive floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,743 to 2,206 square feet. Lennar's Heritage communities, available across the Greater Sacramento area, offer plenty of community of amenities to keep active adults social, busy and physically fit. They also include a series of Thoughtful Design features meant to enhance and accommodate changing lifestyle needs.

Bordeaux is another upcoming community that Lennar will open at Vineyard Creek. It's slated to open later this February.

Every Lennar home comes with tremendous added value through upscale features they include at no additional cost. The Everything's Included® program puts items such as solar packages, tankless water heaters, granite slab kitchen or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances and more all their new homes at no additional cost to the buyer.

For more information, news, updates or to make an appointment call 916-905-1623 or email LennarSacramento@lennar.com.

To view new homes for sale across the greater Sacramento area, visit www.lennar.com/sacramento.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Sacramento
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share