Relax, Recharge and Get Fit in 2017 with Ketanga Fitness Retreats
8 Wellness Retreats To Kickstart Your New Year, and Help You Feel Good From the Inside Out
Whether you prefer to zip line, hike and down dog in Costa Rica, or Tone Up in Tulum, or plank and do Pilates in the vineyards-- or dream of going horseback riding in the Irish countryside, Ketanga has all bases covered.
"One misconception of a fitness retreat is that it's all zen all the time," shares Stacy Schwartz, Ketanga Co-Founder and CEO. "At Ketanga, our team organizes 'Fitness-First' travel getaways to include a wide variety of workouts and exploration of the local culture, to combine the best of both worlds. Our mission is to build a community of like-minded fitness enthusiasts through producing innovative, active, and fun event and travel experiences."
The Ketanga Fitness formula remains: workouts, local activities and cuisine, great company, and well-deserved relaxation.
The 2017 Line Up:
1. Strive for Strength: Feb 10-14, 2017
Show your mind, body, and adventurous spirit some love in Costa Rica! Join Coach Chelsea Aguiar on a five-day fitness and adventure getaway. Push yourself outside of your comfort zone through high intensity workouts, a morning surf lesson and zip-lining through the jungle. Together we'll challenge the body, quiet the mind, and feed your adventurous spirit!
2. Tone Up in Tulum: Feb 24-28, 2017
Sun, snorkeling, cenotes, & sweat! Head to Tulum, Mexico this February for 5 days of adventure, high intensity workouts, and some well-deserved fun in the sun. With Coach Brittany Ignas leading the charge, you're going to sweat, strength train, and as she likes to say... work, work, work, work, work!
3. EPIC Fitness Scavenger Hunt: April 6-10, 2017
Explore Costa Rica on an EPIC fitness scavenger hunt!
The 5-day adventure will combine fitness and fun in a series of physical and mental challenges. Utilizing strength, common sense, and teamwork to complete the hunt, you will have the opportunity to get to know local activities, people, cuisine, and more. Alex Nicholas, owner and founder of EPIC Hybrid Training in New York City, will be the head coach on this trip.
4. Fitness & Wellness Desert Escape: April 6-10, 2017
Join Coach Nedra Lopez, owner of top NYC fitness studio The P.E. Club, on a five-day fitness and wellness escape in Arizona! Live life to the fullest with carefully crafted workouts in the mornings and nights, exciting adventures into the mountains, and time to rejuvenate on the resort grounds. You'll leave knowing how to work smarter, not harder, and feeling refreshed and ready to head back to the real world!
5. Pilates & Pinot Retreat: April 20-24, 2017
Plank, pulse, and pour on this workouts & wine getaway to Sonoma County, CA!
Join Coach Jenna Muller, a certified Pilates and barre instructor, lead a 5-day wine country retreat for fitness, fun, and tasting some of the country's finest wines. You'll workout at gorgeous vineyards, enjoy private tastings, then bike, hike, and dine.
6. Equestrian and Yoga in Ireland: May 24-29, 2017
Experience the beauty of Ireland on horseback!
Spend 4 days at a beautiful bed and breakfast on a horse farm in the Irish countryside with 3 home-cooked meals provided each day. Two rides per day - beginner rider through advanced cross country rider. One fitness class per day while on the horse farm. Then explore Dublin with touring, daily workouts, and a visit to the Guinness Storehouse.
7. Yoga, Pilates & Natural Wellness in Crete: May 27 - June 2, 2017
Experience the magical beauty of the Greek island Crete on this Pilates, horseback riding, and healthy cooking retreat! Join Coach Evgenia of Koukla Wellness on the beautiful island of Crete for the fitness and wellness retreat of a lifetime. You will nourish your body and soul with fresh air, invigorating exercise, and breathtaking scenery, and you will walk away inspired to take on the world.
8. Mobility, HIIT, & Rock Climbing in Colorado: June 1-4, 2017
Explore all that the Rocky Mountains have to offer with an outdoor adventure & fitness retreat! With Coach Julia Falamas by your side, you'll pair outdoor fun with some serious high intensity workouts and smart R&R including mobility work and yoga, all while enjoying the scenery, company, and local craft beer
Book now and you'll have something to look forward to in the months to come and experience you'll never forget.
ABOUT KETANGA FITNESS RETREATS
Ketanga Fitness Retreats organizes and hosts fitness-based events, getaways, and exotic retreats that combine fitness and fun. From our NYC-based classes and workshops to our domestic and international trips, we build a strong community around a love for being active wherever we go. Team Ketanga is led by Co-founder and CEO Stacy Schwartz, and Co-Founder and CMO Rosalind Pressman who both share a joy for traveling and staying active. For more information, please visit www.ketangafitness.com
