Industry News





Versasec Unveils vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.7

Smart Card Management Leader Updates Identity and Access Management Solution with Faster Server-based Searches, New Templates, Push Notifications and More
 
 
vSEC:CMS S4.7
vSEC:CMS S4.7
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Versasec, the leader in smart card management systems, announced the release of vSEC:CMS S-Series version 4.7 today. The latest version of the company's flagship product includes a new server-based search algorithm that improves smart card repository search speed when using SQL databases, and offers new role-generation templates, among other features.

Additional specific functionality enhancements announced today in vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.7:

* Extends smart card lifecycle management with pre-issuance data so it supports graphical personalization (printing) before the card is registered with vSEC:CMS. Can also assign smart cards to specific users and/or card templates before the issuance process takes place.
* Provides push notifications for Remote Security Device Management (RSDM).
* Offers configurable personal identity verification (PIV) object signing.
* Includes connections to both IBM-LDAP and OpenLDAP.
* Allows for changes to the vSEC:CMS service logging without restarting the service.
* Provides smart card serial numbers collection for card stock management.
* Enables granular, role-based access control through variable-based issuance verification.
* Includes finer optional access control, making use of Microsoft Active Directory Extended Rights.

"Companies of all sizes are relying more than ever on cost-effective, smart card-enabled multi-factor authentication so they can repel internal and external hackers, but managing all of those cards can be a headache," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "With Version 4.7, we've further enhanced our vSEC:CMS solution, reaffirming its position as the trusted smart card management resource at some of the most important government agencies and businesses around the world."

Users can download an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.7 now by visiting the Versasec web site at https://versasec.com


About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.

Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Menlo Park, Dubai, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com.

