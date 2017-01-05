News By Tag
French Gerleman to Open New Branch in Springfield, MO
Catering to the Southwestern Missouri area, the Springfield branch will offer products and services covering automation, electrical supply, datacom, power transmission and personal and machine safety. French Gerleman is the exclusive distributor of Siemens Automation in Western Missouri and Kansas.
Located near I-44 and Chestnut Expressway, the facility will include office and warehouse space, as well as a large in-house sales counter open to the public.
About French Gerleman:
French Gerleman is the region's leading supplier of automation, electrical supply, datacom, power transmission and safety products and services to industrial, commercial and construction markets. Based in St. Louis, MO, French Gerleman has locations in Kansas City; Quincy, IL; Columbia, MO; and Washington, MO. With nearly 100 years in the industry, French Gerleman is a recipient of the St. Louis Business Journal's 2016 Family Business Award. For more information, visit www.frenchgerleman.com.
