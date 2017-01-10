News By Tag
Affordable Dentures for Phillipsburg Residents Can Be Found Across the Bridge in Easton
Phillipsburg residents can easily obtain a complete smile with affordable dentures from Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton, PA.
Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton offers full dentures for $495/arch and partial dentures for $595/arch. Implant-supported dentures begin at only $2,999 and offer a high-quality solution that does not slip and are less irritating to the gums. These rates offered by Affordable Dental Solutions are among the lowest in the area.
Affordable Dental Solutions prides itself on its ability to offer prices hardworking families will be able to afford. Not only does the practice use state-of-the-
Affordable Dental Solutions not only offers affordable dentures in Easton, it also offers affordable dental implants in Easton. Starting at only $2,000 for a single implant and restoration, Phillipsburg residents can obtain a long-lasting, complete smile.
"Whether patients need one tooth replaced or their full mouth restored, we have the solutions available," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, a graduate of the distinguished Misch International Implant Institute. She has provided her quality service to patients at Affordable Dental Solutions since its opening.
To learn more about ADS's new Easton office and to schedule a consultation with Dr. Bernreuther, visit: http://www.eastonimplants.com
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
