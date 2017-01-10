 
Affordable Dentures for Phillipsburg Residents Can Be Found Across the Bridge in Easton

Phillipsburg residents can easily obtain a complete smile with affordable dentures from Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton, PA.
 
 
Affordable missing tooth solutions can be found at ADS in Easton.
Affordable missing tooth solutions can be found at ADS in Easton.
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Residents in Phillipsburg, NJ, who have long been seeking a solution to the embarrassment caused by missing teeth must only venture across the bridge into Pennsylvania to find the solutions they need. Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton offers affordable full, partial, and implant-retained dentures to solve the problems caused by missing teeth.

Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton offers full dentures for $495/arch and partial dentures for $595/arch. Implant-supported dentures begin at only $2,999 and offer a high-quality solution that does not slip and are less irritating to the gums. These rates offered by Affordable Dental Solutions are among the lowest in the area.

Affordable Dental Solutions prides itself on its ability to offer prices hardworking families will be able to afford. Not only does the practice use state-of-the-art technology to more efficiently provide patients with the solutions they need, Affordable Dental Solutions also negotiates special discounts with some of the nation's most renowned denture manufacturing companies. This discount is then passed on to patients.

Affordable Dental Solutions not only offers affordable dentures in Easton, it also offers affordable dental implants in Easton. Starting at only $2,000 for a single implant and restoration, Phillipsburg residents can obtain a long-lasting, complete smile.

"Whether patients need one tooth replaced or their full mouth restored, we have the solutions available," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, a graduate of the distinguished Misch International Implant Institute. She has provided her quality service to patients at Affordable Dental Solutions since its opening.

To learn more about ADS's new Easton office and to schedule a consultation with Dr. Bernreuther, visit: http://www.eastonimplants.com

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

