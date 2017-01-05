 
Industry News





OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Training Grant from Michigan Works! Workforce Development Board

 
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy recently received a Skilled Trades Training Fund (STTF) grant awarded by the Michigan Works! Workforce Development Board.

OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy, an independently-owned and operated national specialty pharmacy headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., recently expanded into a new headquarters. OptiMed expects to generate dozens of new jobs over the next three years.

The STTF grants are funded by Michigan's Talent Investment Agency and will assist OptiMed with new staff education and training. High-level training is necessary and the STTF grant will ensure employees can demonstrate competencies that exceed industry benchmarks and the stringent standards of the organization.

"OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy is honored to be awarded this grant from the Workforce Development Board," said Andy Reeves, CEO of OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy. "The grant money will be instrumental in providing advanced training to our pharmacy technicians and administrative staff on the use of our technology and will allow us to continue to enhance our patient care services."

OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy is devoted to optimizing health outcomes and quality of life through personalized and coordinated care and excellent service. OptiMed, which has over 20 years of experience collaborating with providers, payers, manufacturers, is one of the first 100 specialty pharmacies in the nation to be dually accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and URAC. For more information, visit http://www.optimedspecialtyrx.com or call 877-385-0535.

Contact
Kate Rizor
Marketing Manager
***@optimedpharmacy.com
Email:***@optimedpharmacy.com Email Verified
Tags:OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy, Michigan Works!, Training Grant
Industry:Business
Location:Kalamazoo - Michigan - United States
