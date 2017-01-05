Rare 1901-02 Russo-Chinese $1 "Mexican Dollar" banknote brings $10,200 at AIA's Auction 35, Sept. 26

A 1901-02 Russo-Chinese $1 "Mexican Dollar" banknote sold for $10,200 and a scarce and attractive Sino-Belgian Bank 1908-12 specimen changed hands for $6,000 at a two-session public auction held September 26th by Archives International Auctions.