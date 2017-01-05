News By Tag
Rare 1901-02 Russo-Chinese $1 "Mexican Dollar" banknote brings $10,200 at AIA's Auction 35, Sept. 26
A 1901-02 Russo-Chinese $1 "Mexican Dollar" banknote sold for $10,200 and a scarce and attractive Sino-Belgian Bank 1908-12 specimen changed hands for $6,000 at a two-session public auction held September 26th by Archives International Auctions.
Additional Chinese and worldwide banknote rarities also posted new world record prices. More than 740 lots of Chinese, Asian and worldwide banknotes, scripophily (stock and bond certificates)
"We were extremely pleased with the results of this auction, with many notes selling for record prices," said Dr. Robert Schwartz (https://archivesinternational.com/
Worldwide highlights included a 2007 Bermuda $2 rarity that brought $1,260; a British North Borneo, 1901 issue 50-cent note (http://auction.archivesinternational.com/
A Banco Nacional-Banco De Bogota, 10 Pesos, 1899 issue breezed to $1,200; a Banco De La Union, 1 Peso 1887 Costa Rica specimen hammered for $960; a very attractive Bank of Ethiopia, 500 Thalers, 1922 issue high grade banknote went to a determined bidder for $4,200; and a very attractive El Banco de Espana, 1871 essay proof banknote sold to a satisfied bidder for $2,040.
China was well represented, with 192 lots, 142 of which changed hands, for a sell-through rate of 74 percent. Highlights included a Ming Dynasty note, the oldest printed banknote known, in fine condition ($4,200); a 1942 Bank of China, Tunxi branch cashier's check ($1,320); and group lots of 4-8 examples of Central Bank of China, 25 cents, 1931 sequential notes ($348-$1,080 per lot).
A pair of 1947, Central Bank of China, 10,000 Yuan, P-315 issued banknotes finished at $870; a group of Ningpo Commercial Bank, 1925 issues (including an issued 1925, $1 rarity) coasted to $4,500; and four specimens from the same series ($1-$100) sold for between $3,000 and $3,900.
A pair of 1920 Chinese-American Bank of Commerce "Shanghai" issues, a $1 and $5, brought $2,160 and $2,640, respectively;
Other highlights from the China session included a Russo-Chinese, 1901-02, One Mexican Dollar rarity that hammered for $10,200; a Sino-Belgian Bank, $10 "Mexican Dollars" specimen that went for $6,000; and five different lots of rare Shanghai local issues and Bank of Fuling County 1948 temporary issues that finished with winning bids of between $1,380 and $1,620.
