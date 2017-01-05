Nexus Gold Corp. Drill Sample Reports 2,950 g/t Gold at Niangouela

Nexus Identifies High Grade Gold Mineralization

Reports 2,950 g/t Gold and Plans More Drilling

--announced it has received geochemical results from Actlabs Burkina Faso SARL, an ISO 9001:2008 certified independent lab, from its initial exploration program at the Niangouela Gold Concession located 60 kilometres north of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.The highlights of the program include sample NG005 taken from the primary quartz vein at 46 metres below surface which returned a value of. In addition, sample NG006 was collected from the artisanal dumps of the sheared intrusive which returned a value of. These results indicate the presence of high-grade gold occurring within the primary quartz vein and the sheared intrusive envelope. These samples were selected and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the concession.Results from the 802-metre RAB drilling program included an intersection from hole 19 proximal to the primary quartz vein which returned 1.05 g/t gold over 12 metres. Conducted in a broad grid pattern and designed to test the orientation and strike length of the primary quartz vein, the RAB program also set out to identify any potential off shoots or splays which may be associated with this primary structure. To this effect, the program successfully identified a secondary anomalous gold trend striking to the south west at an oblique orientation to the main east-west striking quartz vein. This 500-metre feature was identified by mineralized intersections occurring in holes 4, 13 and 15, which returned anomalous gold values over three metres respectively. All holes in the program were drilled to a depth range of 18 to 46 metres testing the saprolitic rock (soft rock) which sits at the top of the stratigraphy. Readers are cautioned that the above reported widths are drill intersections and not true widths.The overall RAB drilling results indicate the gold bearing nature of the primary quartz vein. This vein has now been identified in trenches, artisanal workings and RAB drilling, extending over 1km (1000m) in length. It remains open in all directions.The Company is currently planning a comprehensive diamond drill program to test the primary quartz vein at depth and along strike.