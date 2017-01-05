 
Hope's® Steel Windows and Doors Installed in New USC Business School Building: Fertitta Hall

Project Follows Hope's Installation at USC School of Cinematic Arts Complex
 
 
Fertitta Hall: second recent Hope's project at USC. Photo: Randy Howard Photos
Fertitta Hall: second recent Hope's project at USC. Photo: Randy Howard Photos
 
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Hope's® solid hot-rolled steel windows and doors were installed in the new Jill and Frank Fertitta Hall, the undergraduate facility of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Completed in June 2016, the five-story,104,000-square foot building features Hope's Jamestown175™ Series fixed and casement windows and Hope's 5000 Series™ swing doors and offset pivot doors with transoms and sidelights.

The Fertitta Hall project required custom shaping for Gothic architectural style windows. Eight of the fixed windows span 6ʹ wide and over 40ʹ tall sweeping into an artful pointed apex.

True divided lite muntins were specially engineered and manufactured to meet structural requirements for the complex intersecting arches at such a grand scale. Hope's fully welded construction unites the framing and muntins to become one seamless piece of steel.

"The Hope's windows fit best with the Collegiate Gothic style that USC now wants for its campus," says Alex Maffei of Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company of Los Angeles. "Everyone is quite impressed with the quality of craftsmanship Hope's achieved for the unique and demanding requirements of this project."

Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, Fertitta Hall features 21 classrooms, two lecture halls, 50 breakout rooms, an outdoor courtyard, and advanced technology.

The new hall is named after philanthropists Jill and Frank Fertitta. Frank is a USC Marshall School alumnus and is the chairman and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment and  Station Casinos, both based in Nevada

In 2014, about 200 Hope's Jamestown175™ Series solid hot-rolled steel windows were installed in the USC Cinematic Arts School, a four-acre complex of six buildings.

Hope's® Windows, Inc., based in Jamestown, NY, is the nation's leading and most experienced manufacturer of custom designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, specializing in historic preservation, cultural, institutional, commercial and luxury residential applications. Hope's windows and doors help architects achieve even the most technically challenging design visions with unlimited shapes and sizes. Hope's advanced coating process ensures that all Hope's steel windows and doors last longer than any other available, even under the most extreme environmental conditions. Visit www.hopeswindows.com.

PHOTOS:www.lopressroom.com/Hopes/Fertitta-Hall

