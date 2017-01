The first in the Southwestern Georgia series, Hanahatchee, by Trisha O'Keefe is now available!

Hanahatchee cap

-- The first in the Southwestern Georgia series,, by Trisha O'Keefe is now available!"Lord help me, I done found another body in the creek. Same place as I found poor Mr. Freddie Boyer. Done in the same way, too. Can you come on down home, Mr. Jordan? I'm so scared, I don't know what to do," Charlie Russell pleaded.Fifteen years ago, Charlie Russell found a body floating in the Hanahatchee River. Shortly after, Jordan Tanner, a young man at the time, found the rest of the man's family murdered.Jordan is now a reporter with the local newspaper and must face his nightmares to uncover the real murderer and save the man accused of the crime before the past has a chance to repeat itself. Will he be able to find the real killer in time to stay the execution of an innocent man, or will the real killer catch up with him first?As an anthropology student, many years ago, Trisha O'Keefe (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/trisha-okeefe/) became aware of the past's potential for mystery. "Until an instructor remarked that some of my student papers sounded more like novels," O'Keefe says. In response to her mother's question, "All that's interesting but what are you going to do for a living?" the author taught school. "Or they taught me," she says. "I'm a perfect example of history repeating itself. As one of those exasperating children always asking 'why?' I 'm faced with an entire classroom full of them every day." O'Keefe lives in Georgia where she teaches and, of course, writes mysteries. The next two in the series—and—have been published by Black Opal Books. Published by Argus Publishing ( http://www.a- argusbooks.com/ ) Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency ( http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/