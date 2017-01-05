News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The first in the Southwestern Georgia series, Hanahatchee, by Trisha O'Keefe is now available!
Hanahatchee
"Lord help me, I done found another body in the creek. Same place as I found poor Mr. Freddie Boyer. Done in the same way, too. Can you come on down home, Mr. Jordan? I'm so scared, I don't know what to do," Charlie Russell pleaded.
Fifteen years ago, Charlie Russell found a body floating in the Hanahatchee River. Shortly after, Jordan Tanner, a young man at the time, found the rest of the man's family murdered.
Jordan is now a reporter with the local newspaper and must face his nightmares to uncover the real murderer and save the man accused of the crime before the past has a chance to repeat itself. Will he be able to find the real killer in time to stay the execution of an innocent man, or will the real killer catch up with him first?
As an anthropology student, many years ago, Trisha O'Keefe (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse