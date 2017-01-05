 
News By Tag
* Georgia true murder mystery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

The first in the Southwestern Georgia series, Hanahatchee, by Trisha O'Keefe is now available!

 
 
Hanahatchee cap
Hanahatchee cap
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Georgia true murder mystery

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

IRVING, Texas - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The first in the Southwestern Georgia series, Hanahatchee, by Trisha O'Keefe is now available!

Hanahatchee

"Lord help me, I done found another body in the creek. Same place as I found poor Mr. Freddie Boyer. Done in the same way, too. Can you come on down home, Mr. Jordan? I'm so scared, I don't know what to do," Charlie Russell pleaded.

Fifteen years ago, Charlie Russell found a body floating in the Hanahatchee River. Shortly after, Jordan Tanner, a young man at the time, found the rest of the man's family murdered.

Jordan is now a reporter with the local newspaper and must face his nightmares to uncover the real murderer and save the man accused of the crime before the past has a chance to repeat itself. Will he be able to find the real killer in time to stay the execution of an innocent man, or will the real killer catch up with him first?

As an anthropology student, many years ago, Trisha O'Keefe (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/trisha-okeefe/) became aware of the past's potential for mystery. "Until an instructor remarked that some of my student papers sounded more like novels," O'Keefe says. In response to her mother's question, "All that's interesting but what are you going to do for a living?" the author taught school. "Or they taught me," she says. "I'm a perfect example of history repeating itself. As one of those exasperating children always asking 'why?' I 'm faced with an entire classroom full of them every day." O'Keefe lives in Georgia where she teaches and, of course, writes mysteries. The next two in the series—Lovesong of the Chinaberry Man and The Mama Tree—have been published by Black Opal Books. Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com/) Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share