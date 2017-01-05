

Bull Outdoor Products Partners With Chef Vivant To Offer A Customized Recipe App For Its Customers CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In a move to address the ever-growing mobile market, Bull Outdoor Products has partnered with Chef Vivant to offer a customized recipe App to its customers. With its new Bull BBQ Recipe App, customers can take advantage of its invaluable recipe content anywhere, anytime, including over 275 recipes from Chef Jeff Parker. Some of the features of the Bull BBQ Recipe App include:



- Automatic recipe SCALING for any number of servings



- GROCERY LIST generation



- SOCIAL MEDIA (email, Facebook and Twitter) recipe sharing



- Professional SOMMELIER WINE PAIRINGS for appetizer, entrée and dessert recipes



- Integrated YouTube Videos for INDIVIDUAL RECIPES



According to Wade Fortin, Marketing Manager of Bull Outdoor Products, "Chef Vivant's turn-key recipe App solution offers a valuable time-to-market advantage, and an expansive set of features, with minimal investment."



"We are pleased to partner with Bull Outdoor Products and mobilize their large investment in recipe content," said Robert T. Ochtel, the President and CEO of Chef Vivant.



The Bull BBQ Recipe Apps are available for mobile phones via the iTunes and the Google Play stores.



www.chefvivant.com www.bullbbq.com



Contact

Robert Ochtel

7604388750

