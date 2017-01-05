News By Tag
MERS Goodwill earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation
Organization recognized for its dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons it serves
• Child and Youth Services
• Community Employment Services: Employment Supports
• Community Employment Services: Job Development
• Community Employment Services: Job Development (Autism Spectrum Disorder-Adults)
• Employment Planning Services
• Employment Skills Training Services
• Organizational Employment Services and Supported Living programs
The latest accreditation is the ninth consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to MERS Goodwill. The organization was commended for its collaborative relationships within the community, and its increased opportunities for clients including the programs at the Imagination Learning Center and The Innovative Concept Academy. Additionally, they were commended for its highly regarded reputation and employment services and programs, its strong leadership, and the training and commitment of staff.
"We are dedicated to the improvement of our programs and to focusing on unique needs of each individual we serve, and are pleased to be able to continue our services under the CARF accreditation,"
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
About CARF International
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.
About MERS Goodwill
MERS Goodwill changes lives through the power of work. Its vision is a community where each individual has the opportunity to learn, work, and achieve their greatest potential. Annually serving more than 69,000 individuals, the non-profit agency operates in 75 locations serving 89 counties in the bi-state area. Revenues from 43 Goodwill stores assist with funding MERS Goodwill job training and employment services. MERS Goodwill is a proud member of the United Way. For more information about MERS Goodwill or to find a Goodwill donation center near you, call 314-241-3464 or visit www.mersgoodwill.org. (http://www.mersgoodwill.org/
