Dolphin Trust GmbH Appoints Ed. Züblin AG To Lead Their Construction Projects
Hannover-based Dolphin Trust GbmH, who focus their work on German Listed Building renovation and development across some of the major cities in Germany, have announced the signing of a new agreement with Zublin AG, Northern Management (Zublin).
Dolphin Trust has enjoyed significant growth across the last five years and the signing of the agreement with Zublin further underlines the Company's intentions and ambitions to be regarded as the undisputed leader in the niche area of German Listed Building renovation and development.
With Headquarters located in Stuttgart, Zublin is widely recognised across Europe as Germany's premier construction company. Since its founding by Swiss engineer Eduard Züblin in 1898, the company has gained a reputation for innovation, intelligent designs, and advanced manufacturing methods. Züblin employs approximately 14,000 people.
Commenting on the agreement, Charles Smethurst, the CEO of Dolphin Trust GmbH, said:
"The partnership with Züblin will also allow Dolphin Trust to significantly increase the size of development sites. This will facilitate our transition towards projects in the range of 100-500 apartment units."
