GreenWood, Inc. Project Team Receives Leadership Award at Caterpillar
Members of the GreenWood planning department, along with their technical workforce, have made tremendous progress leading the efforts to improve processes related to work orders, preventive maintenance, and planning. The "in progress" work order process and work orders "over 30 days" have seen marked improvement as well as preventive maintenance (PM) on time completion rates. These improvements translate into work process efficiency and equipment reliability gains that create capacity and increase manufacturing throughput.
The Athens Tech Foundation works on behalf of Athens Technical College to provide student benefits through scholarships, GED testing fees, emergency loans and related opportunities, allowing them to complete their education and immediately become part of an educated workforce. It has a direct impact on the community's economy while transforming lives of the students in the process. GreenWood is a sponsor of the Athens Tech Foundation.
About GreenWood, Inc.
GreenWood provides integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions designed to extend the life of critical assets, influence operational efficiencies and deliver bottom line improvements for plants and facilities throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. We operate under a "Customer-Centered"
