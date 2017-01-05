Welcome Bluebirds to Your Garden This Spring With Plants From GreenwoodNursery.com

What plants will attract bluebirds to your garden? Planting an assortment of flowering shrubs and evergreen plants with berries for food welcomes bluebirds and other birds to come and stay awhile available from GreenwoodNursery.com.

-- With spring on the horizon, it's time to begin planning beyond the dark, dreary cold days we're living in. Soon the days will be much longer and bright and sunny. In March many areas of the country are beginning to spot the beautiful eastern bluebird.The eastern bluebird was once in scare due to commercial progress and developments destroying their nesting sites and stripping their natural habitats. Due to effective awareness campaigns, we are seeing our beautiful feathered friends making a comeback to our home gardens. Homeowners are beginning to make an impact, too, by planting trees, flowering shrubs and perennial plants that provide food and bluebird houses for them as they pass through. If the area is welcoming with food plants and, they often stay and set up housekeeping.Plants to lure in bluebirds include flowering dogwoods, viburnums, beautyberry, serviceberry, winterberry, nandina, caragana to begin. Plants that host berries in late winter to early spring are best to provide food for them as they arrive."The excitement that bluebirds bring as they begin to fly in during late winter to early spring…depending on the weather is just as thrilling as spring flowering trees and shrubs." notes Cheryl Jones, President of Greenwood Nursery. "We offer our customers a wide selection of the best plants that will not onlyto their garden, but also encourages them to stay awhile." Jones adds, "Adding in a couple of birdhouses specifically designed for bluebirds, together with winter fruiting trees, shrubs and perennials, such beauties will be flocking to these gardens. You will find a great selection of bird attracting plants on our site. We offer many asand others as dollar saving, both backed by our! It's so easy to- no traveling plus orders are delivered right to your door."Greenwood Nursery offers a wide selection of plants for attracting birds over the winter months. Readers can begin with their article onABOUT GREENWOOD NURSERYships gardening plants from their online plant catalog throughout the contiguous United States and Alaska. After taking their catalog online in 1998, Greenwood Nursery continues to provide a wide selection of shade trees, perennial plants, flowering shrubs, ground covers, small fruiting plants and morefor the home gardener. They supply their customers with beautiful healthy plants and expert customer service. Take advantage of their Super Saver Sale Page for exceptional fall savings.For further information or to place an order, please visit