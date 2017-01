One Glass Wine announces launch of H8 bottling line

Red Label

-- Sollies-Pont, France – One Glass Wine (OGW) has teamed up with several leading IT developers in order to come up with the new and perfectly timed launch of its state-of-the-art H8 bottling line. With 10 machines of the original model installed around the world, OGW is on the case and stronger than ever. After 3 years of research and development, apart from modern design, the new model offers double capacity and further significant technological improvements. Presented to the public at the end of Q3 2016 already raised high interest amongst the leading wine producers and independent entrepreneurs. Two of the new machines are due to be installed by the end of Q1 – beginning Q2 2017.With so many options rapidly becoming available on the market it is more important than ever to highlight the fact that OGW technology uniqueness is not just being the largest manufacturer but also the original inventor of the concept.And as they say in France "It is by forging that one becomes a blacksmith…"It took more than 15 years of research and development and several prototypes tested and trialed in various markets over time in order to develop a complete process for bottling wine using elegant PET glasses while retaining all the original organoleptic qualities of the product and most importantly the shelf life of up to 12 months, giving opportunities for export and distribution within all the trade channels without exception.According to the latest reports by the leading food and beverage publications, the ready-to-drink category is the fastest growing beverage category, which also follows the millennium trends in terms of branding possibilities and convenience. ."Wine-to-go"glasses are now available around the world in different shapes and offering a range of wine blends and varietals from Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, USA. With over 20 different brands, OGW bottlers also offer endless private labeling possibilities to meet the most demanding requests from their clients, including businesses that are searching for fresh and innovative ways for advertising.For more details visit us at http://www.oneglasswine.com