One Glass Wine announces launch of H8 bottling line
With so many options rapidly becoming available on the market it is more important than ever to highlight the fact that OGW technology uniqueness is not just being the largest manufacturer but also the original inventor of the concept.
And as they say in France "It is by forging that one becomes a blacksmith…"
It took more than 15 years of research and development and several prototypes tested and trialed in various markets over time in order to develop a complete process for bottling wine using elegant PET glasses while retaining all the original organoleptic qualities of the product and most importantly the shelf life of up to 12 months, giving opportunities for export and distribution within all the trade channels without exception.
According to the latest reports by the leading food and beverage publications, the ready-to-drink category is the fastest growing beverage category, which also follows the millennium trends in terms of branding possibilities and convenience. .
"Wine-to-go"
