New Issue of Premier Music Magazine Launches Featuring Gospel Legend Fred Hammond

An Interactive & Immersive Experience! The Wait is Over! Encore Entertainment Magazine is here.

fred

End

-- The special cover story for this highly-anticipated issue is Fred Hammond's Festival of Praise Tour 2016. We also have interviews & features with Ted Winn, Deon Kipping, Pastor Marlon Lock, Casey J, comedian Earthquake , Rev. Luther Barnes & LaShun Pace. Plus, Frederick Hand presents Why We Dance.But, wait... there's so much more! Be inspired, empowered and encouraged with this jam-packed issue. Share with a friend, they will be blessed.We bring you an unique experience featuring uplifting interviews & articles.Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/magazineVisit http://www.totalprayze.com/encoreDid you know Encore is available for your iPhone and iPad.Our apps put the Gospel at your fingertips!(https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/encore-gospel-entertainment/id358420439)https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/praisebreak/id605911774Encore Entertainment Magazine was launched in 2005 as a 'digital magazine' and a division of Total Prayze Entertainment Group. The digital publication has since expanded into it's own media brand under the Encore Entertainment banner. Along with the magazine, Encore Entertainment operates a premier online video destination, MusiQBox, a podcast network, Wired, and a blog, PraiseBreak.A leading multi-media entertainment company that creates inspirational & faith-based content for TV, film, mobile & web. Total Prayze Entertainment Group is a diversified global media brand made up of four distinct divisions: Encore Entertainment Magazine (online magazine, News), Total Eclipse Productions (in-house production studio), KingdomWorks Software (mobile & web app development), and KingdomFirst Publications (eBook-publishing division).