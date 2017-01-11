News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Issue of Premier Music Magazine Launches Featuring Gospel Legend Fred Hammond
An Interactive & Immersive Experience! The Wait is Over! Encore Entertainment Magazine is here.
But, wait... there's so much more! Be inspired, empowered and encouraged with this jam-packed issue. Share with a friend, they will be blessed.
We bring you an unique experience featuring uplifting interviews & articles.
Experience our brand new issue today!
Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/
Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/
Did you know Encore is available for your iPhone and iPad.
Our apps put the Gospel at your fingertips!
iPhone users
(https://itunes.apple.com/
iPad Users
https://itunes.apple.com/
Encore Entertainment Magazine
Encore Entertainment Magazine was launched in 2005 as a 'digital magazine' and a division of Total Prayze Entertainment Group. The digital publication has since expanded into it's own media brand under the Encore Entertainment banner. Along with the magazine, Encore Entertainment operates a premier online video destination, MusiQBox, a podcast network, Wired, and a blog, PraiseBreak.
http://www.totalprayze.com/
Total Prayze Entertainment Group
A leading multi-media entertainment company that creates inspirational & faith-based content for TV, film, mobile & web. Total Prayze Entertainment Group is a diversified global media brand made up of four distinct divisions: Encore Entertainment Magazine (online magazine, News), Total Eclipse Productions (in-house production studio), KingdomWorks Software (mobile & web app development)
http://www.totalprayze.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 11, 2017