Marlo Da Martian's Signature Sound racks up respect and gains major momentum
As an experienced former resident performer at the Silver Nugget, Golden Nugget, and Mirage Hotel & Casino, Marlo commonly known as Lo is best known for delivering star quality music with extreme versatility ranging from stimulating Rap, poetic R&B, visionary EDM, sultry Soul, and imaginative Pop. His music career is extensive, serving as opening act for several major artists including KRS-One, Canibus, Raekwon, Avant, Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Lil Flip.
With over 30 music placements under his belt, Marlo has been nominated for Cleveland Scene and Cleveland Free Times Music Awards, earned the 2001 Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, and ranked in the top ten of a previous John Lennon Songwriting contest. In 2017, he ignites his production skills on another level with the upcoming release of rising rap recording artist, Jacob Nesmith's project, Honcho. The project is comprised of production, engineering, and mixing and mastering by Marlo Da Martian resulting in an electrifying, signature sound that only can be achieved when you work with Lo. His signature mixing and mastering style can be heard on the current DRT charting single, West Coast 4 Life by West Coast rap star, Day Day King. The multi-talented professional will soothe the anticipation in 2017 with the international release of new music from Mr. Marlo Bloxson.
To get your industry production and/or major sound mixing and mastering service from Marlo connect right now at http://www.marlodamartian.com/
