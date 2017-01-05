Shea Apartments Goes Smoke-Free to Promote Healthy Living

End

-- Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, announced that as of Jan. 1, 2017, all 21 properties in its portfolio would transition to 100% smoke-free communities. The wellness initiative is part of the company's commitment to providing a completely healthy living environment for its residents.The anti-smoking movement has been gathering steam across the county since second-hand smoke was declared a risk more than a decade ago. With state and local governments restricting smoking in the workplace and many other outdoor public areas, attention is now shifting to the multi-family housing industry."Shea continues to be a progressive leader in property management and our transition to smoke-free environments at all our properties is another example of our commitment to the health and safety of our residents," said Yunmi Martin, Senior Vice President Shea Apartments.Shea's newest apartments, including Ascent, Reata Oakbrook Village, Vantis and 88 at Alhambra Place in California and Apex Meridian, Lucent Blvd., Monaco Row, Vela Meridian and Zenith Meridian in Colorado, opened as 100% smoke-free communities. The remaining 12 properties will gradually be converted into smoke-free communities as leases for smoking units signed prior to the transition expire.Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, is a leading owner and operator of exceptional apartment communities providing award winning customer service. Shea Apartments owns and manages 21 apartment communities, representing more than 8,000 units throughout Colorado and the prime California regions of Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, East Bay and Silicon Valley.Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Since beginning operations in 1969, the value of the portfolio has grown to more than $3.2 billion. Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,000 apartment units and 5 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington. Currently, Shea Properties has more than $1 billion in development or construction underway.